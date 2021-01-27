Basketball a go for Illinois schools in certain areas; school calendar adjusted for other seasons

There will be high school basketball in Illinois this winter — at least in some places of the state and in some form.
The Illinois High School Association held its regularly-scheduled board meeting on Wednesday and set the school calendar for the rest of the school year. It includes opportunities for those in regions of the state that meet Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines to begin basketball games as early as next week.
The school calendar calls for basketball games within conferences and regions to be played through March 13 (the end date for all winter sports), but there will be no state tournament games of any sort in any sport other than virtual playoffs for dance and cheerleading.
The traditional spring sports classified as summer sports this school year — baseball, softball, boys and girls track & field, girls soccer and boys tennis — will have slightly longer seasons to make up for the 2020 seasons being lost when the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.
“It's not going to make everybody happy and I get that, but we're giving kids participation opportunities and the chance to play ball games,” said Katy Hasson, IHSA board president and Rockridge High School principal. “That's the ultimate goal.”
Most schools in the Quad-City region are within COVID-19 regions that have dropped to Phase 4 classifications (Region 1 and Region 2). That will allow them to begin playing basketball as soon as they have conducted seven practices. That is an allowance the IHSA board made, dropping it from the usual 12 required practices.
Some regions of the state — Chicago and St. Louis areas among others — are still in Tier 1 or Tier 2 levels and do not meet IDPH guidelines to allow for games. If schools in those regions do not meet Phase 4 guidelines before March 13, they may not get any basketball opportunities.
As of Wednesday morning at 8 o'clock, five of the 11 IDPH regions of the state were in Phase 4 classification and will be allowed to proceed with basketball seasons. Five regions were at Tier 1 level (one step away from Phase 4) and Region 4, the St. Louis area, was still at Tier 2.
Athletic directors from the Western Big 6 Conference, Three Rivers Athletic Conference and Lincoln Trail Conference are scheduled to have meetings Thursday to set basketball schedules.
Low-risk winter sports of bowling, boys swimming & diving and gymnastics have already been allowed to begin their seasons.
“We realize the ADs will be scrambling to get organized and get games set,” Hasson said.
Conferences and schools will also be in scramble mode to work out all of the game-day details, including officials. Hasson said it will also most likely be left up to the schools/conferences to determine if they let fans in for games and what game personnel are required to be at contests.
According to the IHSA, schools in Phase 4 mitigations are allowed a maximum of 50 spectators, but each school/conference can set its own guidelines.
Most schools have outfitted their gyms so games can be streamed on the Internet, Hasson said.
With the winter sports seasons being stretched out past what had been the previous end dates, spring and summer sports calendars were also affected.
Football practice is now scheduled to begin March 3, with games scheduled to begin March 19 after a required 12 practice days. The season ends April 24, with no state series. If student-athletes transition from basketball or boys swimming & diving into football, they will need to participate in practice on 10 different days prior to their first contest.
Girls volleyball runs March 8-April 24, also with no state series.
Boys soccer runs-March 1-April 17 with no state playoffs.
This year's summer sports, with the exception of wrestling, run from April 5-June 19. State series are to be determined as of now.
Wrestling season runs from April 19-June 12 with no state series planned.
“There is a little bit of overlap with basketball, but not as much as what there was on the draft copy we started with today,” Hasson said. “The gist of it was, most of our discussion this morning centered around reducing as many conflicts as we could for multi-sport athletes. To allow that basketball kid to go into football, to allow that girls basketball player to go into volleyball and not have to choose one over the other.
“It's the same for other sports later in the year. … We feel we accomplished that goal. There is, obviously, some overlap, and we know it's going to cause issues potentially with kids and potentially with coaches.
"Our goal today was to avoid any more of those major conflicts and I think we did a pretty good job of it.”
Hasson also reported that the plan, as of Wednesday's board meeting, is to have some sort of shortened state tournament competition for the traditional spring sports. There is no expectation of state finals events in any sport this school year because of limitations created by the coronavirus.
Many athletic directors, although put in tough situations with scheduling, were happy with the board decisions.
“Heck yes,” said Greg King, athletic director at Sterling High School of salvaging a winter season. “You want to get your kids doing something. … You want them to have the other part of the high school experience; you're called a student-athlete, so you're a student first, but the kids want the other part of it, too.”
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson feels positive about these latest changes.
“We understood the high level of anticipation surrounding today’s announcement, along with the scrutiny that will accompany it,” he said in a release. “Ultimately, the Board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago.
"I recognize that many schools and coaches could likely offer a tweak here or there that would have, in their opinion, made it ‘better’ for their school or sport. Our board faced an impossible task with a litany of factors. They were conscientious in considering every possibility and I believe their decisions today are a positive step for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our students.
"We are excited to channel our energy into creating as many positive experiences for Illinois high school students as we can between now and the end of this extraordinary school year.”