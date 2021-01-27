Basketball a go for Illinois schools in certain areas; school calendar adjusted for other seasons

“It's the same for other sports later in the year. … We feel we accomplished that goal. There is, obviously, some overlap, and we know it's going to cause issues potentially with kids and potentially with coaches.

"Our goal today was to avoid any more of those major conflicts and I think we did a pretty good job of it.”

Hasson also reported that the plan, as of Wednesday's board meeting, is to have some sort of shortened state tournament competition for the traditional spring sports. There is no expectation of state finals events in any sport this school year because of limitations created by the coronavirus.

Many athletic directors, although put in tough situations with scheduling, were happy with the board decisions.

“Heck yes,” said Greg King, athletic director at Sterling High School of salvaging a winter season. “You want to get your kids doing something. … You want them to have the other part of the high school experience; you're called a student-athlete, so you're a student first, but the kids want the other part of it, too.”

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson feels positive about these latest changes.