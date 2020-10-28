A 'chance to compete' welcomed by Q-C coaches

In basketball, all participating players, coaches and officials will be required to wear masks among other measures.

Games, at this point, will likely be played without any spectators in the stands although the IHSA Board of Directors will revisit those guidelines which have been in place throughout the fall sports season next month.

Rock Island boys basketball coach Thom Sigel understands the seriousness of the coronavirus and respects a wide range of viewpoints that extend well beyond high school athletics.

“A lot of people have been impacted and it is a serious thing,’’ Sigel said. “We approach it that way, understanding it all, and appreciating that we all have to live with it right now the best we can.’’

Sigel said he believes offering high school athletes a chance to have an outlet to compete can be a positive.

The IHSA allowed coaches to have 20 contact days with their players during recent offseason weeks and Sigel said players in his program have adjusted.