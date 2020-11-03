Alleman officials confirm basketball season scrapped at school

“Aware that the pandemic impacts us physical, emotionally and spiritually, we pray for the well-being of all in our community.”

Iles declined to comment on how Alleman families were informed the basketball seasons were called off.

That decision comes less than a week after the fate of high school basketball in the state was left up to each school.

In an ongoing debate about the sport, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his staff reclassified basketball as a high-risk sport just hours before the IHSA convened a board meeting in which it decided to continue the sport in the winter season. The IHSA calendar calls for practices to begin on Nov. 16 with games allowed to start two weeks later on Nov. 30.

The following day, Pritzker announced that because of health concerns basketball would be moved to become a spring sport and not played until February.

That leaves boys basketball in the same revamped season as football and boys soccer. Girls basketball will now be played at the same time as volleyball.

Since last week's contradictory announcements from Gov. Pritzker and IHSA officials, at least three groups have announced their schools will not participate in basketball as a winter sport: Chicago Public Schools, Decatur Public Schools and now the Diocese of Peoria.

