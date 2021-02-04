Altered WB6 basketball schedules altered some more

Originally, basketball games for Western Big 6 Conference schools were scheduled to start on Feb. 9 as part of a conference-only slate.
Well, like just about everything else of late, those planned changed.
You may have noticed that the Moline High School girls’ basketball team tipped off its season on Tuesday evening with a tough loss to Peoria High at Wharton Field House and many others are trying to play before next week's conference slate opens.
However, two WB6 teams had no choice but to wait to start — one for even longer. Both the Rock Island girls and Alleman boys had their seasons paused because of COVID-19 issues.
The Rocky girls are still scheduled to open on Tuesday at United Township, while coach Scott Verstraete’s debut with the Pioneer boys is on hold until hosting Galesburg on Tuesday, Feb 16.
Other teams have been able to schedule games this week.
The Moline boys were scheduled to open on Thursday at Normal West before hosting Normal Community (11:30 a.m.) and Bloomington Central Catholic (5 p.m.) on Saturday at Wharton Field House. However, Mother Nature had other ideas for the opener, which was postponed until later this month.
A few others were also scheduled to start as soon as Thursday evening until the latest winter storm blew in.
Coach Thom Sigel’s Rock Island High School boys team is scheduled to play a pair of games on Saturday, also hosting Bloomington CC (11:10 a.m.) and Normal Community (4 p.m.) at the newly refurbished Rock Island Fieldhouse. Before that, though, the Rocks are scheduled to host Princeton on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Alleman girls team is hoping to get in a pair of games before Tuesday’s Big 6 opener at Quincy. Coach Steve Ford’s first Pioneer bunch had games scheduled for Thursday (at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (hosting Rockridge, 7 p.m.).
Both the United Township boys and girls will get in one game before the Big 6 season tips on Tuesday against Rock Island. Coach Ryan Webber’s boys host Riverdale Saturday afternoon at 4:30 and coach Carie Walker’s girls squad plays at Riverdale in another 4:30 start.
The Galesburg girls opened Wednesday evening at Bloomington Central Catholic and will have three pre-WB6 games, including Friday at 6 p.m. vs. Mercer County. The Silver Streak boys are not tipping off until Tuesday’s Big 6 opener against Sterling.
There is no general public admission to any games at this point.
Most of the schools in the Western Big 6 Conference are limiting entry to only 50 people, and those have to be associated with players on the home team. No visiting fans are allowed into any games featuring Big 6 schools.
The issues with fans and COVID-19 limitations are moot for Galesburg games at this point, however.
The Streaks will play in the school's new field house for the foreseeable future and are not allowing any fans into games. Construction work inside the high school — and the addition of a sprinkler system in John Thiel Gymnasium — has closed the gym, forcing games into the school’s new athletic facility.