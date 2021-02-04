Altered WB6 basketball schedules altered some more

Originally, basketball games for Western Big 6 Conference schools were scheduled to start on Feb. 9 as part of a conference-only slate.

Well, like just about everything else of late, those planned changed.

You may have noticed that the Moline High School girls’ basketball team tipped off its season on Tuesday evening with a tough loss to Peoria High at Wharton Field House and many others are trying to play before next week's conference slate opens.

However, two WB6 teams had no choice but to wait to start — one for even longer. Both the Rock Island girls and Alleman boys had their seasons paused because of COVID-19 issues.

The Rocky girls are still scheduled to open on Tuesday at United Township, while coach Scott Verstraete’s debut with the Pioneer boys is on hold until hosting Galesburg on Tuesday, Feb 16.

Other teams have been able to schedule games this week.

The Moline boys were scheduled to open on Thursday at Normal West before hosting Normal Community (11:30 a.m.) and Bloomington Central Catholic (5 p.m.) on Saturday at Wharton Field House. However, Mother Nature had other ideas for the opener, which was postponed until later this month.