 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Altered WB6 basketball schedules altered some more
topical alert
WESTERN BIG 6 BASKETBALL

Altered WB6 basketball schedules altered some more

{{featured_button_text}}

Originally, basketball games for Western Big 6 Conference schools were scheduled to start on Feb. 9 as part of a conference-only slate.

Well, like just about everything else of late, those planned changed.

You may have noticed that the Moline High School girls’ basketball team tipped off its season on Tuesday evening with a tough loss to Peoria High at Wharton Field House and many others are trying to play before next week's conference slate opens.

However, two WB6 teams had no choice but to wait to start — one for even longer. Both the Rock Island girls and Alleman boys had their seasons paused because of COVID-19 issues.

The Rocky girls are still scheduled to open on Tuesday at United Township, while coach Scott Verstraete’s debut with the Pioneer boys is on hold until hosting Galesburg on Tuesday, Feb 16.

Other teams have been able to schedule games this week.

The Moline boys were scheduled to open on Thursday at Normal West before hosting Normal Community (11:30 a.m.) and Bloomington Central Catholic (5 p.m.) on Saturday at Wharton Field House. However, Mother Nature had other ideas for the opener, which was postponed until later this month.

A few others were also scheduled to start as soon as Thursday evening until the latest winter storm blew in.

Coach Thom Sigel’s Rock Island High School boys team is scheduled to play a pair of games on Saturday, also hosting Bloomington CC (11:10 a.m.) and Normal Community (4 p.m.) at the newly refurbished Rock Island Fieldhouse. Before that, though, the Rocks are scheduled to host Princeton on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Alleman girls team is hoping to get in a pair of games before Tuesday’s Big 6 opener at Quincy. Coach Steve Ford’s first Pioneer bunch had games scheduled for Thursday (at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (hosting Rockridge, 7 p.m.).

Both the United Township boys and girls will get in one game before the Big 6 season tips on Tuesday against Rock Island. Coach Ryan Webber’s boys host Riverdale Saturday afternoon at 4:30 and coach Carie Walker’s girls squad plays at Riverdale in another 4:30 start.

The Galesburg girls opened Wednesday evening at Bloomington Central Catholic and will have three pre-WB6 games, including Friday at 6 p.m. vs. Mercer County. The Silver Streak boys are not tipping off until Tuesday’s Big 6 opener against Sterling.

There is no general public admission to any games at this point.

Most of the schools in the Western Big 6 Conference are limiting entry to only 50 people, and those have to be associated with players on the home team. No visiting fans are allowed into any games featuring Big 6 schools.

The issues with fans and COVID-19 limitations are moot for Galesburg games at this point, however.

The Streaks will play in the school's new field house for the foreseeable future and are not allowing any fans into games. Construction work inside the high school — and the addition of a sprinkler system in John Thiel Gymnasium — has closed the gym, forcing games into the school’s new athletic facility.

HOW TO WATCH

With fans either being limited in attendance or not being allowed into games at all, most schools have made arrangements for their games to be streamed live. Many are using the NFHS platform which requires a subscription fee.

Here are the links to watch games from each school in the Western Big 6 Conference:

Alleman: Through the NFHS Network (nfhsnetwork.com/schools/bae6435a69)

Galesburg: Will temporarily stream games from its field house through Facebook live. The boys games can be found at the “silver streaks basketball” page and the girls page is “streaks girls basketball.”

When games return to John Thiel Gymnasium, a new link will be available, but that is not yet known.

Geneseo: wb6network.com

Moline: youtube.com/channel/UC95Lm7yyB5G8tBh6-SioALA/featured

Quincy: nfhsnetwork.com, search Quincy Senior High School

Rock Island: Is using various platforms, including Boxcast, hudl and a Youtube channel. Links will be put on the school’s athletics website at https://il.8to18.com/RockIsland

Sterling: goldenwarriortv.org 

United Township: NFHS network (https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/united-township-high-school-east-moline-il), also attempting to do a Youtube live via a UTHS athletics link

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News