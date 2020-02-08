Annawan takes third at LTC boys tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taking its second loss in three games, Wethersfield (17-8) looks to get back into the gym and continue to fine-tune its game as it gets set to resume the LTC regular-season race.

"We're still in it, no doubt about it. Luckily, we control our own destiny," said Geese coach Jeff Parsons, who got 14 points and eight rebounds from Tevin Baker Saturday night.

Princes win first LTC tourney title: A 15-point lead entering the fourth quarter was plenty for Princeville (22-3), which topped LTC regular-season leader United 47-34 to win their first conference tournament title.

Led by Evan Wynne's 11 points, the Red Storm (19-6) were also looking for their first LTC tourney crown, but a 25-11 halftime deficit proved too big for them to overcome.

"Hopefully we'll bounce back from this," said United coach Doug Dennison. "There's still a lot of work to do, with two full weeks left before the postseason."

Tourney roundup: Fifth place went to Mercer County (4-23), which doubled its pre-tournament win total the last two nights, including Saturday's 46-42 win over Ridgewood (16-10) as Trey Essig tallied 15 points and Cade Sharp added 12 on four 3-pointers.