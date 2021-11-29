Area hoops noteboook: Riverdale, Fulton enjoy early success

With the bulk of its roster returning, the Riverdale High School boys' basketball team is anticipating the 2021-22 prep season to be a successful one.
If last week's opening run at the ROWVA-Williamsfield Tournament is any indication, this season is going to be a very good one indeed for the Rams and third-year head coach Alex Kelly.
A pair of impressive victories last Saturday — 110-34 over Galva and 69-23 over Biggsville West Central — capped a 5-0, first-place showing by Riverdale. The Rams now hope to translate that hot start into title contention in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
"It was definitely good to see, and it's made us more excited for what's ahead this season," said Kelly. "From what we brought back and the work we put in, we felt like we had a good opportunity to bring back a title. The teams down there really hustle, which is why we like going down there."
Among Riverdale's key victories was a 73-57 opening night win over United, a club that had shared the Lincoln Trail Conference championship with Wethersfield last season, followed by a 68-54 win over the host ROWVA-Williamsfield Cougars.
"United is a good team; Doug (Red Storm coach Doug Dennison) does a good job with them, and the same goes for R-W," said Kelly. "Those teams do things right."
Returning what Kelly stated as "75% of our roster," the Rams are coming off a 7-7 finish in a pandemic-shortened season last winter and have back in the fold last season's leading scorer, senior guard Brandon Stone. He averaged 18.6 points, eight rebounds and five assists in five R-W Tournament contests.
Fellow senior guards Zach Duke and Kye Smeltzly chipped in with 14.2 points and 13.6 points per game, respectively.
"We went into the week feeling like we could go 5-0, especially with some of the goals we have for this season," Kelly stated. "The guys put in the work; the first two weeks of practice went well. This keeps us moving toward our goals."
Looking ahead to Friday's nonconference home matchup with Mercer County (3-1), and to next Tuesday's TRAC West opener at Monmouth-Roseville (2-2), the Rams are already putting their opening-week success in the rear view mirror.
"Friday, we're 0-0, we're starting over," said Kelly. "We're going to play it that way the entire season. We hope to be playing our best basketball come February and postseason time."
Steamers also enjoy a golden week: Originally slated to compete at the River Ridge Tournament in Hanover, the Fulton boys' basketball team found its plans changed when River Ridge had to shut down due to COVID-19 protocols, which included the cancellation of its Thanksgiving tourney.
On the opening Monday of the 10 & 32 Orion Tip-Off Classic, the Steamers were able to slide in to take a slot originally filled by the Orion sophomore team. It proved to be a wise move, as coach R.J. Coffey's squad capped a 4-0 week by topping the host Chargers 49-38 to clinch the tournament championship.
"It was a crazy series of events," said Coffey. "We heard on Monday that River Ridge had shut down everything. Luckily, our athletic director Pat Henrekin had some conversations with Orion, and we knew they still had an opening in their tourney."
Fulton's golden week in Orion also marked the coming-out party for 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Baylen Damhoff. He averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals in four games and was the lone Steamer to earn all-tournament honors.
"What's good about Baylen is that he can do a bit of everything," said Coffey. "We've got a good mix with our three-year senior point guard Brock Mason, plus (senior guard) Ian Wiebenga, who was all-conference last year, and (6-foot-4) junior (forward) Ethan Price."
Set to make its debut as Northwest Upstate Illini Conference members Tuesday at home against Freeport Aquin, Fulton was just happy to get some games in after the sudden turn of events, let alone win a championship.
"We definitely didn't want to lose any games," Coffey said. "At the end of the school day last Monday, we asked the guys what they wanted to do, and they were all about playing that night. We had the opportunity to play, and we jumped at it. Things worked out perfectly."