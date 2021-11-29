Area hoops noteboook: Riverdale, Fulton enjoy early success

On the opening Monday of the 10 & 32 Orion Tip-Off Classic, the Steamers were able to slide in to take a slot originally filled by the Orion sophomore team. It proved to be a wise move, as coach R.J. Coffey's squad capped a 4-0 week by topping the host Chargers 49-38 to clinch the tournament championship.

"It was a crazy series of events," said Coffey. "We heard on Monday that River Ridge had shut down everything. Luckily, our athletic director Pat Henrekin had some conversations with Orion, and we knew they still had an opening in their tourney."

Fulton's golden week in Orion also marked the coming-out party for 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Baylen Damhoff. He averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals in four games and was the lone Steamer to earn all-tournament honors.

"What's good about Baylen is that he can do a bit of everything," said Coffey. "We've got a good mix with our three-year senior point guard Brock Mason, plus (senior guard) Ian Wiebenga, who was all-conference last year, and (6-foot-4) junior (forward) Ethan Price."

Set to make its debut as Northwest Upstate Illini Conference members Tuesday at home against Freeport Aquin, Fulton was just happy to get some games in after the sudden turn of events, let alone win a championship.

"We definitely didn't want to lose any games," Coffey said. "At the end of the school day last Monday, we asked the guys what they wanted to do, and they were all about playing that night. We had the opportunity to play, and we jumped at it. Things worked out perfectly."

