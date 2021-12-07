Assumption finds balance in MAC victory over Davenport West

Davenport Assumption found some balance.
Noah Mack poured in a career-high 38 points in the Knights’ season-opening loss at Dubuque Wahlert on Dec. 3, but only one of his teammates scored in double figures.
That changed in Assumption’s 77-62 win at Davenport West on Tuesday night. Four Knights scored in double figures as Assumption won its Mississippi Athletic Conference opener on the road.
“We all play as one,” Assumption senior J.J. Stratman said. “If you look at the scores, there’s four guys in double digits. It’s just how we play as one.”
Mack still led the way with 22 points, but Stratman added 16 points, which matched his career best. Rico Byrd had a career-high 16 points, and Luke Klostermann had a career-high 11 points to go with nine rebounds.
“I thought other guys really stepped up and helped Noah tonight,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “Any time you get four guys in double digits, that helps the scoring load and really puts more pressure on the other team to figure out where the scoring’s coming from. Those guys stepped up big tonight.”
Assumption (1-1, 1-0 MAC) led nearly the entire contest. The Knights closed the first quarter with an 11-0 run, capped by a Mack 3-pointer over two West defenders at the buzzer, to lead 22-10 after eight minutes of play.
West (0-2, 0-1 MAC) closed to within six on Tayshaun Scott’s 3-pointer, but then went scoreless for nearly five minutes as Assumption pushed its lead to 15. The Knights led 38-25 at halftime.
“We really challenged our guys this week defensively,” Ewen said. “Last week we gave up 81 points, and you’re not going to win many games giving up 81 points. I thought our guys did a much better job today of sitting down and guarding for long stretches. That’s kind of how we always kept that 10-12 point lead.”
The Falcons hit five of their first six shots in the third quarter to cut the lead to seven, but that was as close as they got. Assumption maintained a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter.
West’s defense forced 19 Assumption turnovers, but the Falcons turned over the basketball 21 times.
“Defensively, we did really well. We really turned them over like we wanted to and applied a lot of pressure on them,” West coach David Robinson said. “But once we get the ball, we can’t turn it right back over to them. That’s a disastrous recipe right there. It’s smart things like that that we just need to work on.”
NaZion Caruthers scored a career-high 26 points to lead West, and he also pulled in nine rebounds. Mario Clark added 12 points, and Landon Winston came off the bench to contribute 11 points and eight rebounds.
After winning their MAC opener, the Knights hope to continue their balanced attack when they host Pleasant Valley on Friday.
“Against Wahlert, when Noah wasn’t making shots, it was kind of hard to score. But not tonight,” Stratman said. “If one guy’s off or one guy misses a shot, then there’s another guy. It’s important to have that balance."