Assumption grad Barrer now head coach in the G League

Former Davenport Assumption High School player and coach Joe Barrer is now a head coach in professional basketball.

Barrer was named Wednesday as the head coach of the Lakeland Magic, the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

The 40-year-old Davenport native becomes only the second head coach in the history of the team, succeeding Stan Heath after spending the past four years as his assistant. Under Heath and Barrer, the Magic tied for the most regular season wins in the league and won the G League championship last spring.

“His contributions to our team over the last four years have had a tremendous impact on the organization’s success,’’ assistant general manager Adetunji Adedipe said of Barrer. “His incredible knowledge of the game and unique ability to lead has us confident and excited about the future of the Lakeland Magic.”

Barrer played at Assumption in the late 1990s, then played for four years at St. Ambrose University, helping the Fighting Bees to three conference titles.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant and director of basketball operations at George Mason University, where he was part of the 2006 Final Four run and earned a masters degree in health and fitness promotion.