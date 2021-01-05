3-point barrage lifts West boys past Central

It might have been difficult for the Davenport West boys basketball team to get any hotter on the offensive end of the floor than it did Tuesday night.

The Falcons came out firing in the first-half against city rival Davenport Central and then held on against the Blue Devils in the second half of an eventual 67-57 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

West, playing its first game of the season, buried nine 3-pointers in the first two quarters and wound up putting up 44 points in the first half to lead by 15 at the break.

The Falcons went 9-for-14 from behind the 3-point line, led by senior John Miller. Miller had 19 of his game-high 22 points in the first half and nailed four 3-pointers himself, going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in the first half.

But he also got help from senior Diontray Whitney and junior NaZion Caruthers, who each buried a pair of 3s in the first 16 minutes. Junior Jermaine Gardner also had a triple as the Falcons shot 60% from the field in the first half.

“We were just extremely confident shooting the basketball,” Miller said of West’s first-half performance. “Our teammates just boost each other. When you see somebody else get going, it makes you want to get going.”