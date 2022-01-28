3-point woes doom UT against Galesburg

The Galesburg Silver Streaks won their 20th game of the season on Friday night in the Panther Den in East Moline, beating United Township with efficient ball movement and dominance on the boards.

Galesburg hit the floor having won four out of their last five games and earned first year Coach Chad Thompson his second victory over the Panthers this season.

“Our 20th win is a huge moment for us, something every team sets as a goal and a milestone to reach, and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys we have. In fact, though this is my first year as the varsity coach, I’ve worked with many of these players since they were in the sixth grade, and our team chemistry is off the charts,” said Thompson after the game.

The 50-41 victory for Galesburg improved their overall record to 20-5, and 6-4 (fourth place) in the Western Big 6 conference.

Coach Ryan Webber’s Panthers simply could not find the range from the 3-point line at any point in the game, and though his team played aggressive defense and worked hard to create scoring opportunities under the basket, United Township could not overcome the poor shooting night.