3-point woes doom UT against Galesburg

The Galesburg Silver Streaks won their 20th game of the season on Friday night in the Panther Den in East Moline, beating United Township with efficient ball movement and dominance on the boards.
Galesburg hit the floor having won four out of their last five games and earned first year Coach Chad Thompson his second victory over the Panthers this season.
“Our 20th win is a huge moment for us, something every team sets as a goal and a milestone to reach, and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys we have. In fact, though this is my first year as the varsity coach, I’ve worked with many of these players since they were in the sixth grade, and our team chemistry is off the charts,” said Thompson after the game.
The 50-41 victory for Galesburg improved their overall record to 20-5, and 6-4 (fourth place) in the Western Big 6 conference.
Coach Ryan Webber’s Panthers simply could not find the range from the 3-point line at any point in the game, and though his team played aggressive defense and worked hard to create scoring opportunities under the basket, United Township could not overcome the poor shooting night.
“The last couple of games, we just have not been shooting the ball with the kind of confidence and simplicity to be effective offensively,” said Webber. “We did a good job of pushing the tempo against Galesburg, but we have to make shots, catch the ball and shoot the ball by blocking out everything else but the shooting motion.”
With the loss, United Township fell to 11-12 on the season, and 3-7 (5th place) in the WB6.
Compounding UT’s offensive problems on Friday night was the outside play of Galesburg’s senior point guard, senior Jeremiah Babers, and 6-foot-6 senior center Koen Derry. Babers shone while defending UT’s quick backcourt and led his team and all scorers with 17 points.
Derry was dominant defensively as well, contributing 11 points to the victory and grabbing 12 rebounds.
“Jeremiah did everything on the court we could ask of him against UT’s group of very explosive guards, he crowded their shooters and had his hands in great positions all night, and Koen used his size and athleticism under the basket to upset UT’s inside game,” said Thompson.
The low-scoring game began with both teams working the ball around the court to find open shots, and after the 1st quarter, Galesburg led 11-6, and by 10 at halftime, 22-12.
United Township made some offensive adjustments in the second half to make runs at the Silver Streaks, but the Panthers' lack of effectiveness from 3-point range prevented the kind of surge needed, and though UT’s defense forced 14 Galesburg turnovers in the game, the Panthers could get no closer than eight points in the fourth quarter.
“I was very happy with our effort, and our defensive pressure was outstanding in the second half," Webber said. "If our shooting comes around and we can get the productivity we need, we can win these competitive conference games as the season winds down.”
UTHS was led by senior guard Darius Rogers with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals on the night, and junior De’Vontay Wright contributed eight points and three steals for the Panthers.
Next up for UTHS is a road game on Saturday against 22-2 Rockford Auburn.