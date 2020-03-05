3A & 4A Regional GameNight Guide

GameNight: The teams have not played each other this season but were longtime rivals in the NIB12 Conference. ... The Hubs started the season 2-7 and were 4-9 before winning 16 of their last 18. Rochelle has won eight straight, averaging 76.5 points per game and winning by 14.8 points per game. ... The Maple Leafs' Isaiah Rivera is coming in off a 36-point, 21-rebound game on Tuesday. ... Tonight's winner advances to the Class 3A Peoria (Bradley University) Sectional and will play the winner of the Metamora Regional (Peoria Notre Dame vs. Metamora) in Tuesday's semifinal at 7 p.m.

Geneseo coach Brad Storm: "Rochelle is shooting extraordinarily well, and it's not one or two guys, it is everyone. They stress transition like no one we have seen this season. They want to score quick. When you score, they want to shoot again in five seconds or less. That's a great question, how to slow them down. You have to get back on defense and you have to finish at the basket. We don't want to play up-and-down, we want to play our pace and force them to change. I think we had some guys who were a little tense on Tuesday. Isaiah saw that and took charge. As much as the points were big, it was the rebounding that was the amazing part. He was getting every ball. I think he was telling everyone, 'We are not losing.'"