3A & 4A Regional GameNight Guide

Class 4A Moline Regional
United Township (13-18) vs. Normal West (13-19)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Wildcats beat the Panthers 40-27 on Jan. 31 at the Panther Den. In that game, UT made just 10 of 43 shots and 2 of 27 3-pointers. ... Normal West will be without 6-foot-6 junior Corey Walker after he was injured in the final regular-season game. ... The winner advances to the Class 4A Pekin Sectional and face the winner of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional (Normal Community vs. Yorkville) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
UT coach Ryan Webber: "We shot something crazy bad that night and they played well. That was the night after we beat Rock Island and we just looked a little lethargic and a step slow. (Walker) is a strong kid who is a great passer and finisher. He hurt us with his presence at the rim. The sophomore (Max Ziebarth) sure looked good against Moline (on Wednesday). I think it begins with us defending the 3-point line. They like to shoot the 3, and we have to make sure they don't get a bunch of open looks."
Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional
Rock Island (22-8) vs. Ottawa (17-11)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at L-P High School. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Rocks beat the Pirates 83-54 three weeks ago. RI held a close lead at halftime and scored 53 points in the second half to blow open that game. ... Ottawa reached the title game on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. ... The Rocks have scored 28 points or more in a quarter in five of their last seven games. ... The winner advances to the Class 3A Peoria (Bradley University) Sectional to play the winner of the Galesburg Regional (Galesburg vs. Peoria Manual) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
RI coach Thom Sigel: "That first game was their senior night and right after the seeding meeting, so there wasn't a lot at stake. I'm not sure they showed us everything, but it did give us a chance to learn about their personnel. That game was a lot like the game (Tuesday) against LaSalle-Peru where we came out after halftime and started fast, dictated the play and played great team ball. These big runs we have had are really simple. We are moving the ball, finding the hot guys and the ball is going in the basket."
Class 3A Sterling Sectional
Geneseo (20-9) vs. Rochelle (20-11)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Musgrove Fieldhouse. Twitter: @KyleH_DA
GameNight: The teams have not played each other this season but were longtime rivals in the NIB12 Conference. ... The Hubs started the season 2-7 and were 4-9 before winning 16 of their last 18. Rochelle has won eight straight, averaging 76.5 points per game and winning by 14.8 points per game. ... The Maple Leafs' Isaiah Rivera is coming in off a 36-point, 21-rebound game on Tuesday. ... Tonight's winner advances to the Class 3A Peoria (Bradley University) Sectional and will play the winner of the Metamora Regional (Peoria Notre Dame vs. Metamora) in Tuesday's semifinal at 7 p.m.
Geneseo coach Brad Storm: "Rochelle is shooting extraordinarily well, and it's not one or two guys, it is everyone. They stress transition like no one we have seen this season. They want to score quick. When you score, they want to shoot again in five seconds or less. That's a great question, how to slow them down. You have to get back on defense and you have to finish at the basket. We don't want to play up-and-down, we want to play our pace and force them to change. I think we had some guys who were a little tense on Tuesday. Isaiah saw that and took charge. As much as the points were big, it was the rebounding that was the amazing part. He was getting every ball. I think he was telling everyone, 'We are not losing.'"
