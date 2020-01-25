A good and bad day for West and Robinson

QUINCY — Davenport West basketball coach David Robinson saw a lot of good things on Saturday but nothing more than the joy of coaching at Quincy High School.
Robinson played three varsity games as a Rock Island Rock at Blue Devils Gym, winning all three. His coaching debut there ended in a 63-53 setback to Quincy Notre Dame.
"This was a great experience for me and for our guys," Robinson said. "What a great atmosphere. The Western Big 6 teams get to play there every year, and they are so lucky for that.
"I have so many memories. The three wins for sure is one, but I remember the elderly woman who was hitting me in my back with her cane while I was sitting on the bench. I remember the huge crowd that is so loyal and the fan-o-meter. It's a sight to see. I hope they might invite me back next year when we are a year older and a lot better."
As for the game, the Falcons (2-9) continued their struggles to make shots. West was 19 of 63 from the field, including 8 of 35 from beyond the 3-point arc.
You have free articles remaining.
"We just can't get the ball to go in the basket," Robinson said. "We do all the things right to get the ball to open shooters but we can't make enough shots. One thing we will do is keep shooting."
The Falcons were within two at halftime, but the points stopped early in the third and QND built the lead to 15 with a 14-1 start to the quarter. From there, West could never make a run.
"We did keep playing hard but we could never get on a run to make it close," Robinson said. "I saw so good things that we can build on, but we just got dominated on the boards (49-25 in rebounds for QND)."
Jamal Winston led the Falcons with 25 points, but he was 8 for 25 shooting and 6 of 19 from beyond the arc. NaZion Caruthers added 11.
"Jamal has been struggling recently so it was nice to see the ball go in for him (Saturday), and Zion had a pretty good day," Robinson said.
Grant Hyer led QND with 29 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Max Wedding had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.