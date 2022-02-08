A 'Sweet 16' for Maroons as winning streak continues

The postseason is still several weeks away, but the Moline boys' basketball team was hoping for a different kind of "Sweet 16" Tuesday night.

Welcoming Sterling to Wharton Field House, the Maroons were looking to extend their lengthy winning streak and remain perfect since the start of 2022.

After a shaky opening quarter, Moline hit its stride and kept on going, eventually hitting the century mark as it topped the Golden Warriors 104-58 for its 16th consecutive victory.

"Sterling is a really good program, a really good team, but we were able to get on a roll and got them missing shots and then rebounding," said Moline coach Sean Taylor. "That got us in transition. It was the start of the process."

That process added up to the Maroons improving to 24-3 and 10-2 in the Western Big 6. They stay a game behind conference leader Quincy (21-5, 11-1), which rolled to a 71-32 win at Geneseo Tuesday, and tied for second place with Rock Island, which rallied to top Galesburg 59-56.

"Obviously it'd be nice if Quincy falls, but that's out of our control," said Moline junior forward Grant Welch. "We've got to focus on working hard and getting ourselves ready for postseason."

Led by the junior duo of Welch (21 points, six rebounds, three steals, three assists) and point guard Brock Harding (20 points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals), the Maroons shot a torrid 62% from the field.

However, Tuesday's opening quarter gave almost no inkling that Moline would shoot at such a lofty clip, much less hit the century mark.

Hitting just seven of 18 attempts in the first eight minutes, the Maroons found themselves down by as much as five as the Golden Warriors' J.P. Schilling had the early hot hand with 10 first-quarter points.

"Sterling had something to do with that," Coach Taylor said of his club's early shooting struggles. "But we found openings in their zone, and got on a little roll."

Trailing 19-17 after one, Moline indeed got on a roll as Harding and Welch combined for 26 second-quarter points and helping trigger a 12-0 run that turned the tide of the game.

Once trailing Sterling (16-11, 4-8) by five, the Maroons found themselves up 52-36 at halftime after a 35-point second quarter outburst.

"Sterling hit some tough shots early, while we couldn't get anything to fall," said Harding. "But once the shots started falling, it was all up from there."

All five Moline starters hit double figures. Kyle Taylor poured in 19 points, Trey Taylor had a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Rob Pulliam added 10 points. Additionally, the Maroons committed just two turnovers.

"We knew for 32 minutes, we'd have to play our hardest," Harding said. "If the shots weren't falling, we'd make up for it on the defensive end. We know all of us can shoot, so we weren't too upset if the shots weren't falling.

"Coach also preaches for us to try and keep it under 10 turnovers per game, especially since we like to run up and down the floor."

Weathering a 21-point night by Schilling, who fouled out with 2:41 left in the third quarter, Moline kept the shots raining down in the third quarter. Scoring another 28 points, the Maroons opened up an 80-54 advantage going into the final period.

"Obviously, he (Schilling) draws a lot of attention," said Welch. "We knew if we stayed with it on defense, everything would work itself out in the end. We did a good job of blocking out their other guys."

Eventually, a Hunter Warren 3-pointer got the hosts to the century mark. The Maroons hit 10 of 18 shots from 3-point range.

The only sour note struck came early in the fourth, when Pulliam drove hard inside and landed awkwardly, limping off the court with what Coach Taylor described post-game as a sprained ankle.

