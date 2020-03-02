A year of youth for Maroons

Moline boys basketball coach Sean Taylor knew there would been some highs and some lows in the 2019-20 season. What he did not know was how his team would handle those downs.
The Maroons, a very young and inexperienced team, came into this season mostly blind after the program fielded an experienced unit the previous year.
"What has been the most impressive thing is they have gotten beaten up on certain nights and they come back the next day just wanting to get better," Taylor said. "They have grown a lot, both mentally and physically."
Just how young are the 16-14 Maroons, who are seeded third in their own Class 4A regional?
Freshman Brock Harding and sophomore Kyle Taylor have started all 30 games this season. Sophomore Brandon Stone has started most games and played in all 30 varsity games. Sophomore Mahki Johnson has been up and down with the varsity and freshman Grant Welch has been a key reserve the last month of the season.
In fact, the team has just one senior on the roster in reserve Jayden Lidell.
The real veteran of the team is leading scorer Ryne Schimmel, a junior who played limited time on last season's veteran squad.
"It is such a difference in atmosphere this year versus last year," Schimmel said. "They had so much experience and were so big and strong. When we started the season, we were still learning each other and we didn't have that feel for the game Deonte (Billups), Brody (Harding) and Drew (Wiemers) had."
Added coach Taylor, "Ryne was lucky to get to practice with those guys and learn so much from them. He learned a lot about what it takes. What he has had to learn this season is going through it as a starter and how to handle it when you are the guy other teams are planning to stop."
That is something Harding and Kyle Taylor have also had to learn as starters with little or minimal varsity experience. Taylor came up late last season and was used mainly as a 3-point specialist late in games.
You have free articles remaining.
"It was so different coming to the varsity level and being a starter," Kyle Taylor said. "In sophomore games, you don't get away with anything and every foul gets called but when you get to the varsity, especially in the Western Big 6, they let you play."
Added Harding, "I sat up in the stands and watched, I thought it was going to be easy. I found out there is a lot more physical play in varsity basketball than middle school. Coach Taylor just told me that I can't change my game, he said I should just go play."
The Maroons found that moving to the varsity level is tough, but varsity in the Big 6 is a whole lot more.
During a fast start at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament, the Maroons were aggressive and going hard to the basket. That led them to averaging more than 25 free throws per game in the first six games. Since then, the free throw numbers have dropped to around 10 per game in league play.
"Two of the things we have to get better at is being tough enough to go get rebounds because we don't have a lot of size," Schimmel said. "We also have to attack the rim better. We are a shooting team, but we can't settle so much. We have to go to the basket and get baskets or get fouled."
Added Kyle Taylor, "Those 3s aren't going to go in every night so we have to find other ways to win. That means getting a rebound, making a defensive play or getting fouled and making free throws."
The Maroons have struggled down the stretch, winning two of their last 10 games. But the confidence is just as high as it was after that 6-0 start to the season.
"We never looked at this team as a building team, we knew we could play in the Big 6," Harding said. "We weren't making shots the last month and I think we're getting back to playing the way we know we can."
Added Kyle Taylor, "We're not even thinking about the future, we know we can still do some things now."
Even if that means playing with a bunch of guys who don't even have their driver's license yet.
"Last Friday (against United Township) we had two sophomores (Taylor and Stone), two freshmen (Harding and Welch) and a junior (Schimmel) on the court for quite a bit of the fourth quarter," Sean Taylor said. "One thing we stress is if we bring a freshman or sophomore up, we want them to play, not sit."