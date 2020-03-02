A year of youth for Maroons

"Two of the things we have to get better at is being tough enough to go get rebounds because we don't have a lot of size," Schimmel said. "We also have to attack the rim better. We are a shooting team, but we can't settle so much. We have to go to the basket and get baskets or get fouled."

Added Kyle Taylor, "Those 3s aren't going to go in every night so we have to find other ways to win. That means getting a rebound, making a defensive play or getting fouled and making free throws."

The Maroons have struggled down the stretch, winning two of their last 10 games. But the confidence is just as high as it was after that 6-0 start to the season.

"We never looked at this team as a building team, we knew we could play in the Big 6," Harding said. "We weren't making shots the last month and I think we're getting back to playing the way we know we can."

Added Kyle Taylor, "We're not even thinking about the future, we know we can still do some things now."

Even if that means playing with a bunch of guys who don't even have their driver's license yet.