Abingdon-Avon dances past Galva 70-54

Playing with a winning hand, Abingdon-Avon trumped Galva 70-54 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 20.
The last time Abingdon-Avon and Galva played in a 82-32 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
