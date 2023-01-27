 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abingdon-Avon engineers impressive victory over Galva 65-28

Abingdon-Avon ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Galva 65-28 on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Abingdon-Avon and Galva played in a 82-32 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Abingdon-Avon faced off against Galva and Abingdon-Avon took on Galva on January 20 at Galva High School. Click here for a recap.

