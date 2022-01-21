Abingdon-Avon rides to cruise control win over Galva 82-32

Abingdon-Avon didn't tinker around with Galva. an 82-32 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.
Abingdon-Avon opened with a 20-5 advantage over Galva through the first quarter.
Abingdon-Avon's offense stomped on to a 38-16 lead over Galva at halftime.
Abingdon-Avon's determination showed as it carried a 67-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
