Abingdon-Avon rides to cruise control win over Galva 82-32
Abingdon-Avon didn't tinker around with Galva. an 82-32 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.

Abingdon-Avon opened with a 20-5 advantage over Galva through the first quarter.

Abingdon-Avon's offense stomped on to a 38-16 lead over Galva at halftime.

Abingdon-Avon's determination showed as it carried a 67-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

