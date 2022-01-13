Abracadabra: Eldridge North Scott vanquishes Davenport West 68-47

Eldridge North Scott controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 68-47 victory over Davenport West in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Muscatine and Davenport West took on Davenport North on January 7 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Lancers a 9-6 lead over the Falcons.
Eldridge North Scott's shooting jumped to a 24-20 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.
