After 46 years as basketball coach in Preston, Beck is leaving for an AD job

Dan Beck has been the face of high school boys’ basketball in Preston since the Gerald Ford administration.

When Easton Valley takes the court next winter, a new name will be barking instructions from the sideline for the first time in 47 years.

Beck, third on the all-time wins list for boys’ basketball coaches in Iowa, is leaving Easton Valley to become the athletic director at West Carroll Schools in Savanna and Mount Carroll, Ill. — about a 20-minute drive from Preston.

The West Carroll District approved Beck for the position at its most recent school board meeting.

Beck, who has had his administrative degree since 2007, said he’s been looking periodically the last several years and passed on some opportunities.

This one, given the proximity and the opportunity to be a full-time athletic director, was too enticing.

“Probably the most attractive thing is being full-time AD,” Beck said. “I’ve run a lot of camps in the past and have experience in most of the sports. They’re in a situation where they thought I was a perfect fit for them and I do as well.”

West Carroll athletics have struggled in recent years. The Thunder have seen participation numbers dip, including not fielding a varsity football team last fall.

“One of the things we’re hoping to do is rebuild everything from the bottom-up,” Beck said. “The plan is for me to help teach some of the coaches how to run camps and tournaments to expand their programs and get them to be more competitive at a younger age.

“That’s something that motivates and intrigues me. When I started at Preston, we weren’t in the greatest shape as far as how competitive we were. We had to work hard to build our programs up, and that’s what I'm hoping we can do there.”

Raised on a farm about seven miles north of Preston, Beck’s entire professional career has been spent in a town of about 1,000 people. He did his student-teaching at Preston and was an assistant coach here before replacing Al Rabenold in the fall of 1975.

“I tell people if Al stayed here, I probably would have been a multi-millionaire as a farmer,” Beck said. “We had a pretty nice farm and our folks had built something special there.”

From Preston to eventually becoming Easton Valley, Beck built its basketball program into one of the best among small schools in the state, compiling a 740-269 record. Only Bob Hilmer (917) and Fred Parsons (788) have more wins on the boys side in Iowa.

Beck took Preston teams to state in 1981, ’83 and ’99 along with Easton Valley squads in 2014 and ’21. He averaged more than 16 wins a season during his tenure and had only one sub-.500 campaign.

“I’m proud of the consistency, and I’m really proud of the kids,” Beck said. “They’re the ones who have worked so hard to make it better and make us consistently competitive every single year.

“I’ve always felt summers are so important to the success of all the athletic teams. Instead of having kids work in the summer, a good part-time job is to lift weights, play basketball and do what coaches need them to do. They’ve got the rest of their lives to do all other types of work out there, so I’m proud of our parents being willing to let their kids not work so they can get the most out of their high school careers.”

Preston finished third at the state basketball tournament in 1983 and 1999.

"Every trip to the state playoffs in football and the state tournament in basketball that I've been involved with was a little extra icing on the cake," Beck said. “Whether I was coaching baseball, football, basketball or track, my first goal for our kids was to help them win a conference championship. We had a lot of those over the years.”

Closing in on 70, Beck is not certain how long he’ll continue working. His father farmed until he was 76. His oldest brother is still working.

“Working is in our DNA,” Beck said. “I planned on working until I was 70, which is coming up, but that might get pushed up to 75. If I can stay in good health that will have a lot to do with it.”

When the basketball season rolls around next November, will Beck have the itch to be back in a gym getting a team prepared for the season?

“I don't think so," he said. "I’m going to be so busy trying to help the current coaches at West Carroll.

"I’ll have my hands full. I don’t think I’m going to have much time to think about wanting to coach.”

