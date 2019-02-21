CEDAR RAPIDS — A couple of minutes into the third quarter, you could have forgiven the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors if they started to daydream about the Saturday night substate championship game.
They had scored the first four points of the second half to open an 18-point lead and had held Alburnett star Hunter Caves to just a solitary free throw at that point.
But the Alburnett kids weren’t quite ready to give up on their own dreams.
Caves scored 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and the Pirates relentlessly scrambled back from a seemingly insurmountable hole to hand Cal-Wheat a stunning 71-64 loss in a Class 1A district championship game at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Alburnett (17-5) will now be the team taking on WACO in the substate finale Saturday at Iowa City Liberty while Cal-Wheat ends its season at 19-4.
"We just kept having faith …," said Caves, a rugged 6-foot sophomore who finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds. "After halftime, we just started bringing momentum, and it just clicked."
Before halftime. It was Cal-Wheat that was clicking. The Warriors shot 53.8 percent from the field and made 7 of 10 3-point shots in the first two quarters to grab a 37-23 advantage.
"I thought we were in trouble," Alburnett coach Jeff Christopherson admitted. "We told the kids at halftime: ‘Just stay the course.’ We’ve been working on defense every day. Just stay true to your defense.
"Cal-Wheat came out and shot the ball really well in that first half. We knew they couldn’t continue that."
When the Warriors finally went cold, they went arctic.
They shot 25.8 percent after halftime and were 2 for 17 from 3-point range.
Alburnett sliced the margin to 45-35 after three quarters, cut it to six, watched Cal-Wheat nudge it back to 12 (54-42), then put together a 14-2 scoring run in the final 2 minutes, 40 seconds of regulation.
Caves scored all but two of the 14, mostly on relentless drives to the hoop.
"It was like we were trying to stop a train on ice," Cal-Wheat coach Greg Rickels said.
"We got back on our heels there when they were making their run," he added. "We knew they would make a run. Sometimes you just tighten up a little bit."
Caves drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the score at 56-56 with 35 seconds remaining. Cal-Wheat called two timeouts after that before settling for a 3-point shot by Brant Boeckmann that didn’t hit anything as the buzzer sounded.
Caves began the overtime with another 3-pointer.
Cal-Wheat’s Hunter Rickels, who collected 23 points and 10 rebounds and topped 1,000 points for his career in the game, scored on a drive for his only field goal after halftime, but the Pirates seized control from there.
Cal-Wheat missed one 3-point attempt after another, then continually fouled Caves, who made 9 of 10 free throw attempts in the overtime.
Caves also made 7 of 8 shots from the field in the fourth quarter and overtime.
"I haven’t felt it like that in a game before," he said, "but I knew that it would click sometime."
"He’s starting to grow up," Christopherson said. "He’s a sophomore but now he’s starting to play like a junior or senior kid."
Izik Mackey, a 6-5 senior, added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Pirates.
"We knew we had to pound the ball inside, get it to Izik and Hunter did a nice job of attacking the rim," Christopherson said. "And we made some free throws in the second half after going 2 of 9 in the first half."