 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Aledo Mercer County rains down on Stockton 60-41

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Aledo Mercer County surfed over Stockton 60-41 in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.

Recently on December 16, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline dismantles Normal West 78-52

Moline unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Normal West 78-52 Wednesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: For Ozzie Smith’s birthday, five did-you-know facts about Cardinals’ legend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News