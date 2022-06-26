All-state transfer Freeman looking to make big impact at Moline

Moline’s Owen Freeman is already making a statement for the Maroons, and the transfer hasn’t even played a real game yet.

The 6-foot-11 senior power forward came over to Moline after playing at Bradley-Bourbonnais last season, where Freeman earned Associated Press first team all-state honors.

Freeman committed to the University of Iowa in October, then averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in a season that ended in a loss to Normal Community — similar to Moline.

With Freeman on the floor, Moline has been one of the more impressive teams this summer. The Maroons won the Hoop Mountain Shootout on June 11 and competed in the highly-regarded Ridgewood Live Event where the Maroons took down Glenbrook South and Whitney Young.

“We (the team) just clicked right away,” Freeman said. “We all kind of knew each other, but even with guys I haven’t played with like Trey (Taylor), Jasper (Ogburn) and the rest of the team, we all clicked. It’s shown on the court because we’ve been able to play really well and jell quickly. We have been able to show our talents and display just how good of a team we are.”

Throwing Freeman into the fold was made easy since Moline desperately needed a big man. Freshman Trey Taylor was effective in holding down the center position last season despite being inexperienced and a little undersized, but adding an almost 7-foot body in the paint this season will be a big change.

“I’ve actually kept growing and am like 6-11 now, and I really like to play with my back to the basket,” Freeman said. “I can play the post, but I can also stretch the floor and shoot a little bit. I can also pass out to my teammates. I feel like I have good court vision. I like to push the floor and grab rebounds.”

Adding Freeman to the mix was also simplified by the fact that Moline’s top two returning scorers — Brock Harding and Grant Welch — have played with Freeman in AAU. Harding caught fire on the recruiting trail this summer, which ended with a commitment to join Freeman in Iowa City with the Hawkeyes. Harding scored 19.3 points per game last season and had a team-high 186 assists.

“Obviously (Freeman) is a really good player, but more importantly he has been welcomed by our guys,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “There is already good chemistry developing and that was an important part of how it needed to be. We needed great chemistry because that’s what has worked in the past. That’s probably been the best part of the summer so far.”

In Moline’s 70-62 victory over Whitney Young on Saturday, Freeman, Harding and Welch all had 15 or more points — showcasing the ability to be one of the best trios in not only the conference, but the state.

“(Freeman) is a big presence in the paint and it’s fun to watch because a couple games this summer he just took over the game down low and it expands our offense by giving us more spacing,” Welch said. “We run sets for him to post up and he creates offense. He can fade and he can dunk. Teams start to double-down on him and then it creates a lot of open looks.”

Welch, who was a second team all-conference member last season after averaging 10.9 points per game and shooting over 30% from beyond the arc, is a player to watch as someone who can take a leap forward. He averaged 10.9 points per game last season in a guard-heavy offense that was mostly controlled by Harding, Kyle Taylor and Rob Pulliam. With Freeman down low, it changes how the entire Maroons offense will operate.

“Well, I mean it certainly does (impact the offense),” Sean Taylor said. “It’s going to help Trey (Taylor) because he’s not going to have to consistently battle the other team’s 6-8 guy, so it’ll help with matchups there. But then we’re going to have some more open perimeter shots for guys like Brock and Grant because Owen is going to demand a double team. And if he doesn’t, well then it’s going to be a one-on-one and he is really good at scoring in the post.”

With so many players who can score, it's important for Moline that the ball is shared. But if there was one thing Welch has learned from this group’s dynamic this summer, it’s that everyone has the teams’ best interest in mind at all times.

“Everyone is just so unselfish,” Welch said. “Everyone has really been playing together whether they start or come off the bench. When they are in the game, everyone is giving it their hardest no matter what. It’s been fun to watch the younger guys come up and help a lot too.”

Moline finished the 2021-22 season 28-5 and second in the Western Big 6. The Maroons won 17 straight at one point and grabbed a regional title with a 70-59 victory over Minooka, but this year they want more.

With two Division I athletes in the starting five, the players have set high expectations for themselves.

“We have a lot of goals set, and obviously one of those is competing for a state championship,” Freeman said. “We all want to make it down to Champaign. We have a great supporting cast, I mean, the team is full of great basketball players. I’m super excited for what this team has in store.”

