Allard helps lift Lancers past Spartans

ELDRIDGE — With visiting Pleasant Valley focusing on defending Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg — two of the top five scorers in the Mississippi Athletic Conference — North Scott needed someone else to step up in Friday’s game.

It was Trent Allard.

The Lancers’ 6-foot-8 center scored a career-high 11 points — and had a pair of thunderous two-handed dunks — to help No. 7 North Scott to a 42-25 win over the Spartans at The Pit.

“We knew they were going to double Ty and they were going to probably help on Sammy, so when I saw them coming down the lane and the help was coming, I knew I had an open lane, so I went up and dunked it,” Allard said. “It’s always fun coming to The Pit in front of a big crowd like this and putting down dunks and getting everyone hyped up.”

Anderson also had 11 points to go with nine rebounds, and Kilburg finished with 10 for the Lancers (12-1, 9-0 MAC), who won their 11th straight. The 17-point margin of victory was the smallest for North Scott thus far in conference play.

North Scott head coach Shamus Budde was pleased with the way his team moved the basketball and took good shots in a game that was played at a plodding pace at times. The Lancers shot 46 percent from the field in the victory.