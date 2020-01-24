Allard helps lift Lancers past Spartans

ELDRIDGE — With visiting Pleasant Valley focusing on defending Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg — two of the top five scorers in the Mississippi Athletic Conference — North Scott needed someone else to step up in Friday’s game.
It was Trent Allard.
The Lancers’ 6-foot-8 center scored a career-high 11 points — and had a pair of thunderous two-handed dunks — to help No. 7 North Scott to a 42-25 win over the Spartans at The Pit.
“We knew they were going to double Ty and they were going to probably help on Sammy, so when I saw them coming down the lane and the help was coming, I knew I had an open lane, so I went up and dunked it,” Allard said. “It’s always fun coming to The Pit in front of a big crowd like this and putting down dunks and getting everyone hyped up.”
Anderson also had 11 points to go with nine rebounds, and Kilburg finished with 10 for the Lancers (12-1, 9-0 MAC), who won their 11th straight. The 17-point margin of victory was the smallest for North Scott thus far in conference play.
North Scott head coach Shamus Budde was pleased with the way his team moved the basketball and took good shots in a game that was played at a plodding pace at times. The Lancers shot 46 percent from the field in the victory.
“We really stressed valuing every possession because you never know how many you’re going to get against PV,” Budde said. “I thought our guys did a really good job with that. For the most part, I thought we took a lot of in-rhythm shots. And when we weren’t in rhythm, we didn’t take the shot. We were happy with how disciplined we were offensively, and I thought our guys did a good job of taking what they were giving us.”
Pleasant Valley head coach Steve Hillman was pleased with the way his players defended Anderson and Kilburg and that the Spartans held North Scott to a season-low 42 points.
“They’ve got probably the two best offensive players in the area, and I thought for the most part we did a good job of at least making it hard for them,” he said. “What did they score, 42 points? We’ll take that every time.”
But scoring was also difficult for the Spartans (6-6, 4-6 MAC). They went 9-for-31 from the field, and made just four two-point field goals in the contest. Carter Cline made three 3-pointers and scored nine points to lead Pleasant Valley, and Jacob Townsend added seven points.
“We missed 8-10 wide-open looks. That’s the ballgame,” Hillman said. “If you’re going to beat North Scott, you’ve got to shoot it really well. I thought we executed offensively, but we just didn’t get the ball to go into the basket.”
Pleasant Valley missed its first six shots of the game and fell behind 13-0 before Matt Mickle’s corner 3 broke the ice with 32 seconds left in the first quarter. The Spartans would get no closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“Our guys are really buying into the defensive end,” North Scott head coach Shamus Budde said. “We talk about it and practice it a lot. For us to get to where we want to go, we know it has to be on that end of the floor.”
Playing solid defense has been a key for the Lancers’ success this season. The other is its depth. While Anderson, Kilburg and Landon Eiland entered Friday’s contest averaging double figures in scoring for the Lancers, they have a number of other players on the squad who can step up and hit a big shot at a crucial time.
“That’s what’s great about our team. We feel like we’ve got a lot of weapons,” Budde said. “It could be a different guy every night. But the big thing with our guys is they’re all putting the program in front of themselves. When they get their number called, they’re going out and giving us everything they can. When they have that mindset, it’s easy for them to go out and knock down shots when they get the opportunity.”
On Friday night, it was Allard who answered the call.
“That’s the way our team is built,” Allard said. “If one of us isn’t having a night, then it’s the next man up. That’s what I think makes our team really special is that all of us have special attributes and we can all score on a given night. We all find our shot, play defense well, and work well together.”