Alleman announces longtime Quad-Cities coach, teacher as new boys basketball coach

Alleman High School believes it’s entering a new era for the boys basketball program.

The school held a press conference Wednesday to introduce Rick Thomas as the 12th boys basketball coach in program history. The move comes just weeks after the end of a disappointing 0-27 season that saw little improvement and the departure of first-year coach Larry Oronzio.

“When we were going through the searching process the first thing was the (lack of) numbers, which spells itself out — it’s a tremendous challenge,” interim athletic director Mike Tracey said. “But the second thing was the opportunity that it does present itself.

“There is nothing in the area athletic-wise where you have a chance to create a program 1000% the way you want it. It’s a blank canvas. Rick understands that and knows what has to be done.”

Thomas retired from his full-time position as the dean of students at Moline High School at the end of 2015 after holding it since 1996. Before that, Thomas spent time as an assistant basketball coach at a number of high schools and colleges including Moline, Geneseo, Macomb, Riverdale and St. Ambrose.

It’s that experience and the plan he has for the future that made those at Alleman believe he will be the coach to turn things around.

“We’re going to go down to the middle schools and talk to those kids and try to encourage them that this is the right place for them to be,” Thomas said. “This is an opportunity for kids to come here and play, and play right away. We have campaigns already set, we’re ready to go. It’s going to be one day at a time, one challenge at a time.”

Thomas has been in the Quad-Cities for more than 30 years and has a lot of experience and memories facing Alleman as a coach of other local schools. It’s those type of teams he wants to bring back.

“Alleman was always one of our toughest games,” Thomas said. “You know that they play hard, play smart, and play together. They were really driven. We couldn’t be the second guy to the ball or the second to get the rebound because they would beat you. We are going to try and get back to that mentality.”

The Pioneers will have a new look in 2022-23 outside of the coaching staff. Jackson Praet was Alleman’s most consistent scorer and he will graduate at the end of the year. He was the only Alleman player heading into the 2021-22 season that had scored points at the varsity level.

But Thomas is aware of these challenges and embraces them. He knows it’s not a simple or quick fix.

“It’s an opportunity, like Mike Tracey said, to start at the bottom and build a foundation,” Thomas said. “We look forward to that opportunity. I think we have a lot of good people here that are very supportive of Alleman. We’re looking forward to getting it started.”

