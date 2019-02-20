SHERRARD — Erie-Prophetstown is in its first season as a co-op for boys’ basketball, and the Panthers are headed to a regional title game.
Senior Josh Hammer made a last-second layup to lift the Panthers past Alleman 41-39 on Wednesday night in a Sherrard Regional semifinal.
E-P's defense forced a turnover with 10.5 seconds left in the game to set up the winning points.
“It feels great to get the win for the community,” Hammer said. “It’s everything we’ve been hoping for. Of course, it feels nice for the shot to go in, but we clamped down defensively in the second half to set that shot up.”
Hammer scored a team-high 19 points for the Panthers. E-P head coach Ryan Winckler was proud of the way his senior played.
“He’s been playing at the varsity level for three years now,” Winckler said. “He’s worked hard every single day and has been an excellent leader for the team. He had some options on that last play but we felt confident that he would hit the shot if he had an open look.”
The Panthers allowed just 14 points in the second half and outscored the Pioneers 15-6 in the third quarter.
Alleman’s season comes to a close, but head coach Kyle Murray took pride in how his team played on Wednesday night.
“I’m incredibly proud of our team and the way that the seniors led our team all year,” Murray said. “The way that the team forced turnovers tonight led to some key buckets for us tonight, but the shots just didn’t fall our way.”
Alleman forced 16 turnovers, but was 18 of 45 from the field.
E-P will move on to the regional championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. against Sterling Newman.
-- Kyle Hartwick, Dispatch-Argus
Fulton 45, Rockridge 39: Senior Jamison Osborn had 15 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to propel Fulton past Rockridge in an Orion Class 2A regional semifinal Wednesday.
The Steamers (13-14) advance to face Orion, another Three Rivers West Conference rival, in Friday's final. Fulton is seeking its first regional title in 18 years.
Osborn had two putbacks in the fourth quarter to spark Fulton. Sophomore Kyler Pessman added 13 points for the Steamers.
Sophomore Jenson Whiteman and senior Riley Fetterer led Rockridge (17-8) with 10 points each.
“They wanted to make it more of a physical game and a close game down the stretch,” Rockridge head coach Andy Saey said. “Our style is to hold people in the halfcourt, and I thought we did that for the most part. Offensively, I thought we were soft and didn’t finish plays defensively.”
-- Drake Lansman, Dispatch-Argus
Wethersfield 62, Ridgewood 29: Colton Quagliano had a game-high 27 points and Isaac Frank chipped in 16 as Wethersfield improved to 29-2 and advanced to the Annawan regional final Wednesday night.
The Geese led 35-14 by intermission behind four first-half 3-pointers from Frank. Quagliano scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half.
Wethersfield plays Roanoke-Benson in the regional final Friday at 7 p.m.