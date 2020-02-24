Alleman finds offense to win in regional

ALEDO — A team that averaged just more than 42 points per game, the Alleman Pioneers figured things out at the right time.

Getting everyone in the offense and shooting 69 percent from the field, the Pioneers handled Sherrard 71-58 in the opening game of the Class 2A Mercer Country Regional on Monday.

The Pioneers (4-27) advance top tonight's semifinal at 7 p.m. against Rockridge.

In Tuesday's second play-in game, Monmouth-Roseville took an early lead and held on the rest of the way in a 61-44 win over Mercer County. The Titans (15-13) will play Orion on Wednesday.

Alleman 71, Sherrard 58: "That's easily the best offense we have run all season," Alleman center Rudy Glancey said.

Glancey was indeed right in the money. From the game's start Alleman moved the ball and made the extra pass to score inside and outside with all five players scoring six or more points.

"I thought we got is started with our defense," Alleman coach Kyle Murray said. "We came out in a 1-3-1 and that seemed to fuel us and tale the jitters out. We created some offense with our defense and that was a big help.