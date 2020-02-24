Alleman finds offense to win in regional

ALEDO — A team that averaged just more than 42 points per game, the Alleman Pioneers figured things out at the right time.
Getting everyone in the offense and shooting 69 percent from the field, the Pioneers handled Sherrard 71-58 in the opening game of the Class 2A Mercer Country Regional on Monday.
The Pioneers (4-27) advance top tonight's semifinal at 7 p.m. against Rockridge.
In Tuesday's second play-in game, Monmouth-Roseville took an early lead and held on the rest of the way in a 61-44 win over Mercer County. The Titans (15-13) will play Orion on Wednesday.
Alleman 71, Sherrard 58: "That's easily the best offense we have run all season," Alleman center Rudy Glancey said.
Glancey was indeed right in the money. From the game's start Alleman moved the ball and made the extra pass to score inside and outside with all five players scoring six or more points.
"I thought we got is started with our defense," Alleman coach Kyle Murray said. "We came out in a 1-3-1 and that seemed to fuel us and tale the jitters out. We created some offense with our defense and that was a big help.
"When we had the ball we tried to dictate where we wanted to take the shots to the right guys. We also finished in the paint and that's something we don't always do."
Elijah Campos got the Pioneers started fast, making all three of his 3-pointers off to a 19-7 lead after a quarter. After that, Campos (15 points) did a terrific job of facilitating the offense, especially getting Glancey involved in the paint.
Glancey finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds as Alleman kept building the lead.
"We have always known we have a good offense if we run it," Glancey said. "We played hard and we played calm, cool and collected for the most part."
Alec Ponder (16 points) took over in the second half, making all six of his second-half shots to bulld the lead to as many as 21 points but the Tigers (15-16) refused to quit.
With Brady Hartman (21 points) made six straight shots in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 58-52 before the Pioneers got a huge break. With Paul Rouse trapped in the backcourt he heaved a pass down the court. It was headed right to a Sherrard defender but bounced off his hands and went right to Glancey who missed a layup but rebounded it, scored and was fouled.
His free throw put Alleman up by nine and that was the end of the Sherrard rally.
"We got the break there but we also made some breaks," Murray said. "Give Sherrard for making some tough shots. I liked how we stayed poised and finished the win."
Hartman finished with 21 points and Eli Hofmann added 17.
Mon-Rose 61, Merco 44: It was just the kind of game Titans coach Chuck Granted was looking for in the postseason opener.
"We came in feeling like would win this game but that is npt always easy once you get to the regional," he said. "I liked that we played a solid game and were good all the way."
The Titans grabbed an early lead, built it to double figures and then put the Golden Eagles away with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter..
On the other side, the Golden Eagles (5-26) struggled to get their offense going until it was too late. Midway through the third quarter, Mercer County's Trey Essig had all four of his team's made baskets.
"We needed to move the ball better," Merco coach Tim Sedam said. "Give Monmouth-Roseville, their run-and-jump defense was good and then when we did beat them and get a 4-on-3 situation we have to reward those chance."
Mercer County was 12 points down after three quarters before Rashaun King went on a 7-0 run that was part of the streak that put the Titans up by 21.
"That was really big," Grant said. "Rashaun is just such a fluid player and I think him making a couple 3s help his confidence."
Added Sedam, "That kind of ended it for us but I'm happy with the way we played. We have been competitive since Christmas and I think our program is trending up. I saw extreme growth and I wish we could still play soe games."
King led M-R with 22 and Essig led the Eagles with 17.