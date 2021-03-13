Alleman, Galesburg say goodbye to seniors in WB6 finale

In the final game of the Western Big 6 boys basketball season, both Alleman and Galesburg found something to play for.

The Silver Streaks came away Saturday evening with the 70-40 victory to move to 9-5 overall and in the conference. With the loss, the Pioneers fell to 0-11 overall and 0-10 in conference play.

Each team got to say goodbye to seniors who have been crucial to their programs, and Galesburg coach Ryan Hart knows exactly how much basketball means to his team.

“It was great for the seniors that they got one last opportunity to step out on the court,” Hart said. “But it was great for the entire team, too. Some of these kids just needed to do something to keep their mind off of the world. A lot of people don’t realize the correlation between athletics and academics, and these kids needed this sport.”

Galesburg was led by seniors DeMarco Harden and Eric Price. Harden had 14 points and went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Price finished with 13 points and had five rebounds and two assists.

Alleman was led by senior Andrew Gripp with eight points and four rebounds. Senior Casey Magee also recorded four points late in the fourth quarter.