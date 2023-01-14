Ames earns stressful win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 33-31

Mighty close, mighty fine, Ames wore a victory shine after clipping Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 33-31 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 6, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Central DeWitt in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.