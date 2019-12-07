Anderson brings grit, tenacity to Lancers

ELDRIDGE — It wasn't his post moves or shooting form that grabbed Shamus Budde's immediate attention. It wasn't his ball-handling or passing, either.
Well before Ty Anderson donned a uniform for North Scott's boys basketball program, Budde knew he had a special talent coming up through the ranks.
"When he was in fourth or fifth grade, you could tell he was tough," Budde recalled. "I told some of the guys in our program during a summer camp when Ty was in sixth or seventh grade, he was going to be a good one for us.
"You can't teach that toughness."
Budde's assessment was accurate.
The 6-foot-6 Anderson has blossomed into one of the top players in the state.
A returning Class 4A second team all-state selection, Anderson signed a national letter of intent with Northern Iowa last month and has his sights set on leading North Scott to a third consecutive state tournament this winter.
"I love watching Ty play," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "He's willing to fight and scrap for every possession. He wants to guard the other team's best player and refuses to back down from any challenge."
That competitive edge was instilled early.
His father, Tim, played basketball at Virginia Tech in the mid-1980s and a couple of seasons with the defunct Quad-City Thunder in the Continental Basketball Association.
"My dad was known as the garbageman," Anderson said. "He did things that nobody else wanted to do. He'd dive on the floor, played good defense, rebounded the ball well and was intense."
It is a description that fits his son's game now.
"He is my greatest role model and had the biggest impact on my life," Anderson said. "You never have to tell me to hustle. That's one thing he's taught me."
An older brother also helped shape that mentality.
Miles Anderson, a senior on North Scott's state championship team in 2015, never took it easy on his brother growing up.
At about age 12, Anderson had his breakthrough.
"He usually roughed up on me," Anderson said, "but all of the sudden, I started beating him."
Anderson had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Lancers' season-opening 63-57 win over Iowa City High.
While he and fellow senior Sam Kilburg are expected to shoulder more of the scoring for this team, Anderson hasn't been a prolific scorer during his career.
The three-year starter averaged less than 8 points per game as a sophomore. He tallied 13.7 points a contest last year.
What has been a constant is his effort, described by one opposing coach last year as a junkyard dog mentality.
He can guard all five positions. He often is on the floor diving for loose balls. He is a tenacious rebounder.
"He's one kid that brings it every single day and it carries to game day," Budde said. "We could be going 5-on-0 and he's going to compete to get every single rebound.
"He's very, very competitive and doesn't like to lose. He has a motor on him I've never had before."
His style of play can rub opponents the wrong way.
But as Anderson points out, it isn't intentional.
"I might be seen as a dirty player, but it is just a matter of going hard after the ball," Anderson said.
His competitive fervor oozes through the rest of the team.
"Playing with him on the AAU circuit and growing up with him, no matter the sport, the energy he brings and competitive spirit lifts up the team," Kilburg said. "It is always in a positive light. He helps push us to different levels."
Whether it is on the football field or basketball court, Anderson is accustomed to winning.
A second team all-state defensive back, Anderson has been part of back-to-back Class 3A state quarterfinal teams on the gridiron.
On the hardwood, North Scott is 44-7 the past two-plus seasons.
"We look forward to adding his mentality to our group," Jacobson said.
Anderson has grown up along the way.
During his freshman and sophomore seasons, he frequently would throw his arms up in disgust if he disagreed with a call.
"As I've matured and become a better basketball player, that stuff is out of my game," Anderson said.
The southpaw has worked the past couple of years on expanding his offensive game. He has spent time with Jordan Delp improving his jump shot, coming off ball screens and working on his ball-handling.
Thus far, Anderson has done most of his damage around the basket. He realizes at his size, he'll need a consistent jump shot to thrive at the collegiate level.
"Ty brings versatility to the offensive end of the floor," Jacobson said. "His ability to handle and pass the ball fit perfectly with our last two recruiting classes."
He's also packed on strength.
"He's put a lot of time in the weight room," Budde said. "He still looks really skinny out there, but he's a lot more explosive now.
"Ty takes pride in doing the little things, something his dad really talked to him about at a young age. This year, we're going to need him to do a little bit more than just the little things."
Anderson attempted 18 shots in North Scott's season opener. Being one of just two returning starters, the Lancers probably need 18 to 20 points per game from him to be a conference and state tournament contender.
"That will be a role I'll have to play most nights," he said, "but I also feel I won't have to do that every night. We have teammates that can fulfill that on a given day."
More than the points and rebounds, Anderson said his biggest responsibility this winter is becoming a better leader.
The Lancers have three new starters, two with minimal varsity experience.
"It starts in practice," Anderson said. "I have to bring it every day with good energy and show them the ropes of how practice should be here.
"If they see me play hard, they're going to play hard."