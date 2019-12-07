Anderson brings grit, tenacity to North Scott basketball team

"We look forward to adding his mentality to our group," Jacobson said.

Anderson has grown up along the way.

During his freshman and sophomore seasons, he frequently would throw his arms up in disgust if he disagreed with a call.

"As I've matured and become a better basketball player, that stuff is out of my game," Anderson said.

The southpaw has worked the past couple of years on expanding his offensive game. He has spent time with Jordan Delp improving his jump shot, coming off ball screens and working on his ball-handling.

Thus far, Anderson has done most of his damage around the basket. He realizes at his size, he'll need a consistent jump shot to thrive at the collegiate level.

"Ty brings versatility to the offensive end of the floor," Jacobson said. "His ability to handle and pass the ball fit perfectly with our last two recruiting classes."

He's also packed on strength.

"He's put a lot of time in the weight room," Budde said. "He still looks really skinny out there, but he's a lot more explosive now.