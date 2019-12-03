Anderson, Kilburg lead North Scott to opening win over Iowa City High

The Little Hawks, who went 11-for-26 from beyond the 3-point arc in the contest, opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to regain the lead, but Anderson scored to tie the game. Then, on the next two possessions, Anderson found his teammates for key 3-pointers.

“For three years now, Ty has been making the right reads, and he did that again tonight by seeing when the double was coming and kicking,” North Scott head coach Shamus Budde said. “I thought Ty made some nice reads. Our guys did a nice job of finding him. Once Ty made that extra pass, it opened up the floor for us.”

Once the Lancers took that six-point lead, they buckled down on the defensive end to hold off the Little Hawks.

“We weren’t playing our usual defense,” Kilburg said of the first three quarters. “We weren’t really solid and we weren’t really tough. In the fourth quarter, we decided to man up in a way. We decided to keep guys in front of us and finish plays. We toughened up a bit in that fourth quarter.”

Eiland added 15 points for North Scott, a squad that has several key veterans returning from last year’s team that finished 23-3 and lost in the Class 4A state semifinals, but also adds several new players to the mix.

“Our guys really buckled down, and they stayed together,” Budde said. “That’s a good sign this early in the year, especially when Iowa City shot it as well as they did. I was really proud of how we stuck together and were able to get stops at crucial times. We’re happy with how we played tonight.”

