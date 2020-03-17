Anderson, Peeters headline all-state selections

Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg accounted for 65 wins and three state tournament trips the past three seasons.

The North Scott seniors were rewarded for their success on the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association's all-state basketball teams today.

Anderson, a 6-foot-6 post, was one of eight players selected to the first team in Class 4A. Kilburg, a 5-11 guard, made the second team.

Davenport Assumption's Sean Peeters, the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year, was voted to the first team in 3A. Camanche post Caleb Delzell was a first-team selection in 2A and Easton Valley's Kaleb Cornilsen made the top team in 1A.

Anderson, off to play at Northern Iowa next season, finished his career with 972 points and 546 rebounds. He averaged 18.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Lancers, who were 22-2, undefeated through conference play and lost in the state quarterfinals to Waukee.

Peeters averaged 23.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest for Assumption. The school's all-time leading scorer with 1,130 points, Peeters steered the Knights to a 19-win season and a substate final appearance.

Davenport North's Jayden Houston joined Kilburg on the second team in 4A. Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis was a third-team choice.