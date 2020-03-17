Anderson, Peeters headline all-state selections

Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg accounted for 65 wins and three state tournament trips the past three seasons.
The North Scott seniors were rewarded for their success on the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association's all-state basketball teams today.
Anderson, a 6-foot-6 post, was one of eight players selected to the first team in Class 4A. Kilburg, a 5-11 guard, made the second team.
Davenport Assumption's Sean Peeters, the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year, was voted to the first team in 3A. Camanche post Caleb Delzell was a first-team selection in 2A and Easton Valley's Kaleb Cornilsen made the top team in 1A.
Anderson, off to play at Northern Iowa next season, finished his career with 972 points and 546 rebounds. He averaged 18.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Lancers, who were 22-2, undefeated through conference play and lost in the state quarterfinals to Waukee.
Peeters averaged 23.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest for Assumption. The school's all-time leading scorer with 1,130 points, Peeters steered the Knights to a 19-win season and a substate final appearance.
Davenport North's Jayden Houston joined Kilburg on the second team in 4A. Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis was a third-team choice.
Houston led the 16-win Wildcats to their first state tournament trip in 17 years. In addition to scoring the game-winning basket at the buzzer in the substate final, the junior averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds a game.
Kilburg, undecided on where he'll attend college, was among North Scott's team leaders in scoring (15.3), rebounding (3.4), assists (3.6) and steals (1.1).
Delzell was named to an all-state team for the second straight year. The 6-8 senior averaged 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Indians. Teammates L.J. Henderson and Cameron Soenksen were selected to the third team.
Cornilsen led Easton Valley (23-1) in scoring (20.2) and rebounding (10.0). He missed the River Hawks' district final loss with a leg injury.
Central DeWitt's leading scorer, Tucker Kinney, made the third team in 3A. Clinton Prince of Peace's Nathan Moeller and Easton Valley's Jessen Weber were third-team recipients in 1A.
Norwalk's Bowen Born was voted Iowa's Mr. Basketball. The Northern Iowa signee averaged a state-best 36.4 points per game in leading the Warriors to their first Class 3A state championship.
The 5-11 guard graduates sixth on the all-time scoring list in Iowa with 2,494 points.
IPSWA all-state teams
Class 4A
First team
Ty Anderson, sr., North Scott; Braxton Bayless, sr., Ankeny; Even Brauns, sr., Iowa City West; Tucker DeVries, jr., Waukee; Michael Duax, jr., Dubuque Hempstead; Cody McCullough, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Payton Sandfort, jr., Waukee; DaQuavion Walker, sr., Waterloo West
Second team
Jayden Houston, jr., Davenport North; Sam Kilburg, sr., North Scott; Jake Auer, sr., WDM Valley; Jaron Crews, jr., Ankeny Centennial; Jaleque Dunson, sr., Sioux City East; Josh Ollendieck, sr., Cedar Falls; Matt Stilwill, sr., Dowling Catholic; Trae Swartz, jr., Ottumwa
Third team (locals only)
Emarion Ellis, jr., Davenport Central
Class 3A
First team
Sean Peeters, sr., Davenport Assumption; Bowen Born, sr., Norwalk; Easton Darling, sr., Winterset; Xavier Foster, sr., Oskaloosa; Keaton Kutcher, jr., Mount Vernon; Kieren Nichols, jr., Knoxville; Karson Sharer, jr., Iowa Falls-Alden; Alex Van Kalsbeek, sr., MOC-Floyd Valley
Second team
Ryan Blum, jr., Glenwood; Connor Drew, jr., Ballard; Tyler Johnson, sr., Norwalk; Luke Rankin, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Logan Shatterly, sr., Pella; Wyatt Weggener, sr., Algona; Christian Withrow, jr., Clear Creek-Amana; Daniel Wright, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Third team (locals only)
Tucker Kinney, sr., Central DeWitt
Class 2A
First team
Caleb Delzell, sr., Camanche; Bryce Coppock, sr., West Sioux; Cooper De Jean, sr., OABCIG; Austin Hilmer, so., North Linn; Michael Keegan, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Austin Miller, sr., North Linn; Masen Miller, sr., Iowa City Regina; Tanner Te Slaa, so., Boyden-Hull
Second team
Bryce Achenbach, sr., Woodward-Granger; Hunter Dekkers, sr., West Sioux; Lucas Lorenzen, sr., Okoboji; Keyton Moser, sr., Boyden-Hull; Zane Neubaum, sr., South Central Calhoun; Anthony Pothoff, sr., Van Meter; Justin Recker, jr., Monticello; Jack Tiarks, sr., Treynor
Third team (locals only)
LJ Henderson, sr., Camanche; Cameron Soenksen, sr., Camanche
Class 1A
First team
Kaleb Cornilsen, jr., Easton Valley; Braden Gibbons, sr., Madrid; Alex Koppes, jr., Springville; Nick Reid, sr., Central City; Kiks Rosengarten, sr., Wapsie Valley; Trey Shearer, jr., Montezuma; JD Stout, sr., Keota; Angelo Winkel, jr., Algona Garrigan
Second team
Kayden Ames, jr., West Fork; Trey Baker, jr., Martensdale-St. Marys; Noah Beck, sr., BGM; Nik Coble, sr., WACO; Keegan Edwards, sr., Lone Tree; Zach Huff, sr., Don Bosco; Jackson Louscher, sr., South O'Brien; Brennan Sefrit, sr., Bedford
Third team (locals only)
Nathan Moeller, sr., Clinton Prince of Peace; Jessen Weber, sr., Easton Valley
Mr. Basketball: Bowen Born (Norwalk)