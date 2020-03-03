Anderson's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Lancers to state basketball tournament

“There is nothing in my entire sports career, even in my life, that compares to anything like that,” North Scott senior Sam Kilburg said. “I’d be lying if I said I’ve seen Ty hit that shot many times in practice because he hasn’t, but he’s a big shot taker and big shot maker. We’ve got confidence in him anywhere on the floor.”

The Lancers almost had their hearts broken.

West overcame a double-digit deficit in the third quarter and took the lead in the final second on Daquavian Walker’s pull-up jumper over Kilburg.

Kilburg was right near an official as the shot went through the net calling timeout.

“Sam has been a coach on the floor for us for three years,” Budde said. “I’m not surprised he did that. We’re lucky he did.”

North Scott used a second timeout after seeing how West planned to defend it.

The plan was to get it to Kilburg or heave it deep to Anderson.

“We’ve never run that (play) in a game,” Anderson said.

