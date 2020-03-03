Anderson's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Lancers to state basketball tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS — Trent Allard has thrown plenty of passes to Ty Anderson on the football practice field the past couple of seasons.
That quarterback-to-receiver combination delivered a magical March moment on the basketball court Tuesday night to extend North Scott’s season.
With 0.6 seconds remaining and trailing by two, Allard launched a long baseball pass on the run. The 6-foot-6 Anderson caught it, turned and buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Class 4A second-ranked North Scott to an improbable 41-40 win over third-ranked Waterloo West in a substate final at the U.S. Cellular Center.
“It is a surge of adrenaline, a surge of excitement,” Anderson said.
“It looked pretty good off his hands,” Allard said. “When it went in, my head went crazy and I lost all feeling in my body. It was the greatest feeling ever.”
After the shot fell through the net, coach Shamus Budde leaped in the air, ran toward the mid-court line and looked toward the North Scott crowd in the upper deck shouting and pumping his fist in jubilation.
North Scott (22-1) advances to the state tournament for the third consecutive season. It denied West (20-3) its first trip to Des Moines since 1994 with a shot that will be talked and debated about for years to come.
“There is nothing in my entire sports career, even in my life, that compares to anything like that,” North Scott senior Sam Kilburg said. “I’d be lying if I said I’ve seen Ty hit that shot many times in practice because he hasn’t, but he’s a big shot taker and big shot maker. We’ve got confidence in him anywhere on the floor.”
The Lancers almost had their hearts broken.
West overcame a double-digit deficit in the third quarter and took the lead in the final second on Daquavian Walker’s pull-up jumper over Kilburg.
Kilburg was right near an official as the shot went through the net calling timeout.
“Sam has been a coach on the floor for us for three years,” Budde said. “I’m not surprised he did that. We’re lucky he did.”
North Scott used a second timeout after seeing how West planned to defend it.
The plan was to get it to Kilburg or heave it deep to Anderson.
“We’ve never run that (play) in a game,” Anderson said.
“We’ve been working on that play forever, and we do that all the time in football where I just throw it up there and he goes and gets it,” Allard mentioned. “It took us until basketball season to get it done like that.”
Anderson caught the ball, turned and fired from about 28 feet. Swish.
“I high-pointed it, quickly turned my body and rose up from there,” he said. “I never brought the ball down."
And the Northern Iowa signee said he felt good.
“Wow, I’m like that looks really good,” said Anderson, who finished with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. “Wow, it just went in. My eyes got really big.”
The officials gathered momentarily to determine if he got the shot off in time. They ruled he did.
According to video replay, Anderson released the shot before the “red light” on the backboard went off to signal the end of the game.
“Right when it left my hands, I heard the buzzer,” Anderson said. “I knew if it was going in, it was going to count.”
With what was at stake, Budde could not remember a more memorable shot in his coaching career.
“You want to get it in your best player’s hands,” he said. “We’ve got a special guy there in Ty. We were going to live and die with him.”
As Anderson came out of North Scott’s locker room, he was greeted by UNI coach Ben Jacobson and given a massive hug.
Anderson and Kilburg were the only Lancers to attempt a shot in the second half. Kilburg finished with 10 points.
“They are the best team we’ve played all year,” Budde said. “They’re full-grown men, athletic and long. We tried not to beat ourselves, and our guys did a good job of sticking together for 32 minutes.”
It took every last millisecond.
“I’ll have this memory for the rest of my life,” Allard said. “That’s what really playing sports and playing basketball is all about.”