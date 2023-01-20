Annawan barely beats Knoxville 51-47

Annawan finally found a way to top Knoxville 51-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Knoxville and Annawan squared off with January 21, 2022 at Knoxville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 6, Annawan squared off with Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.