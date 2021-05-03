Annawan grad Samuels commits to Illinois State

When he made the choice to continue his basketball career at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla., a future college career was at the heart of Julian Samuels' decision.

That decision has been rewarded as the 2020 Annawan High School graduate committed to Illinois State University this past weekend.

Samuels heads to the Missouri Valley Conference following both a successful high school career with the Braves and a strong 30-game stint with Central Pointe, in which he averaged 13 points per game and solidified his defensive skills.

"I was always interested in ISU. It just felt right," the 6-foot-2 guard said. "At Annawan, when we played down (at Bloomington-Normal) for the State Farm Holiday Classic, I got to see the campus and Redbird Arena. Plus, my dad (Mark Samuels) played in the Valley with Bradley, so I'm familiar with the conference.

"ISU reached out early, and there were a couple of others. There was interest from South Dakota State."

After returning from Florida, Samuels got right back to the court with the Iowa Barnstormers, an AAU squad based in North Liberty, where one of the coaches is another one of Annawan's all-time greats, 2008 graduate Tanner Carlson, the leading scorer in Braves' history with 2,045 points.