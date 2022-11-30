 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Annawan outlasts Rock Island Alleman 51-32

  • 0

Annawan turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 51-32 win over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.

Last season, Annawan and Rock Island Alleman squared off with December 1, 2021 at Annawan High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Western Big 6 boys basketball capsules

Western Big 6 boys basketball capsules

With Western Big 6 play right around the corner for boys basketball, read for a capsule look into the five local schools to learn about each squad before Friday. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Female referees to make World Cup history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News