Annawan outlasts Rock Island Alleman 51-32

Annawan turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 51-32 win over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.
Last season, Annawan and Rock Island Alleman squared off with December 1, 2021 at Annawan High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.