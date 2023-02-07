Annawan charged Monmouth United and collected a 67-51 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 7.

Last season, Monmouth United and Annawan squared off with February 8, 2022 at Monmouth United High School last season. For results, click here.

Recently on January 24, Annawan squared off with Galva in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

