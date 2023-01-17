Annawan soars over Woodhull Al/Cam 60-39

Annawan lit up the scoreboard on January 17 to propel past Woodhull Al/Cam for a 60-39 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17
Last season, Woodhull Al/Cam and Annawan faced off on February 19, 2022 at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Woodhull Al/Cam faced off against Princeville and Annawan took on Kewanee Wethersfield on January 6 at Annawan High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.