Annawan's Samuels eyeing college basketball career

With Central Pointe, he played in more than 30 games and averaged 13 points per outing, but was quick to note that filling up the basket was not his main role.

"My main role was as the one-guard, bringing energy on defense and playing an all-around role," Samuels said. "There were a lot of guys there who could play at the D-I level."

That could very well be Samuels' future, in part due to his added experience in Florida. Illinois State has been in contact with the 6-foot-2 guard.

"ISU sent me a PWO (preferred walk-on) notice so as of now, they're leading the pack," he said. "I've still got other options. With the recruiting process now, signing isn't until July, so there are offers still coming in."

Even before his class graduated from Annawan in June, Samuels knew his athletic path would stay on basketball and lead him down south. It is a decision he would do again in a heartbeat.

"I would say that after football, that was the time I was thinking about playing football (in college) the most, especially with the way we lost. That hurt," he said of his senior season with the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op, which ended at 12-1 with a loss to eventual state champion Lena-Winslow in the 1A semifinals.