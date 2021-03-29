Annawan's Samuels eyeing college basketball career

ANNAWAN — After spending the winter down in Florida, Julian Samuels is back in his hometown, just in time for the warmth of spring.
However, the 2020 Annawan High School graduate's time in the Sunshine State was not a vacation. Rather, it was an opportunity to invest in his future as a basketball player.
Even after earning all-state honors during his senior year with the Braves, averaging nearly 23 points and six rebounds along with three assists and three steals per game, Samuels put off college to further hone his skills at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, located just south of Orlando.
"After high school, I felt something was still missing," Samuels said. "I wanted to play sports in college, but I wasn't sure where. With (COVID-19), everything with recruiting had changed. Central Pointe turned out to be such a good fit for me.
"It was a great experience; it helped me to grow as a person, both mentally and physically. I'm continuing to get better, so I definitely felt like I made the right decision."
During his high school career, Samuels played a key role on a club that won or shared the Lincoln Trail Conference regular-season title in three of his four years in addition to winning the 2017 LTC tournament title. As a sophomore, he was a key reserve for a Braves' squad that went 31-4 and finished second at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.
With Central Pointe, he played in more than 30 games and averaged 13 points per outing, but was quick to note that filling up the basket was not his main role.
"My main role was as the one-guard, bringing energy on defense and playing an all-around role," Samuels said. "There were a lot of guys there who could play at the D-I level."
That could very well be Samuels' future, in part due to his added experience in Florida. Illinois State has been in contact with the 6-foot-2 guard.
"ISU sent me a PWO (preferred walk-on) notice so as of now, they're leading the pack," he said. "I've still got other options. With the recruiting process now, signing isn't until July, so there are offers still coming in."
Even before his class graduated from Annawan in June, Samuels knew his athletic path would stay on basketball and lead him down south. It is a decision he would do again in a heartbeat.
"I would say that after football, that was the time I was thinking about playing football (in college) the most, especially with the way we lost. That hurt," he said of his senior season with the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op, which ended at 12-1 with a loss to eventual state champion Lena-Winslow in the 1A semifinals.
Samuels had 52 receptions for 1,086 yards and 14 touchdowns along with 30 tackles and five interceptions. So, college football was definitely not out of the realm of possibility for him.