Area basketball teams enjoyed short, but glorious season

The fact that the Illinois high school basketball season was played at all this year was a victory in itself.

One of the residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was not only a delayed and shortened regular season, with the entire postseason being cancelled, but conference titles being considered as "unofficial" due to many teams not getting to play full league schedules.

The Lincoln Trail Conference had its annual conference tournaments cancelled as well and wound up crowning boys basketball co-champions in Wethersfield (15-1) and United (14-2) despite the latter team playing two fewer conference games.

But with the Red Storm's LTC matchups with Annawan and Galva both cancelled after each of those teams had to go on pause due to COVID issues, the league's by-laws made a provision for United and its 6-1 league record to earn a title share with the Flying Geese, who finished 8-1. The Geese's lone league loss was a 71-66 setback at United.

The end result was United winning its first conference title since the district's creation in 2004, with Wethersfield scoring its first LTC crown since sweeping both the regular season and tournament titles two years ago.