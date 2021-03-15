Area basketball teams enjoyed short, but glorious season

The fact that the Illinois high school basketball season was played at all this year was a victory in itself.
One of the residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was not only a delayed and shortened regular season, with the entire postseason being cancelled, but conference titles being considered as "unofficial" due to many teams not getting to play full league schedules.
The Lincoln Trail Conference had its annual conference tournaments cancelled as well and wound up crowning boys basketball co-champions in Wethersfield (15-1) and United (14-2) despite the latter team playing two fewer conference games.
But with the Red Storm's LTC matchups with Annawan and Galva both cancelled after each of those teams had to go on pause due to COVID issues, the league's by-laws made a provision for United and its 6-1 league record to earn a title share with the Flying Geese, who finished 8-1. The Geese's lone league loss was a 71-66 setback at United.
The end result was United winning its first conference title since the district's creation in 2004, with Wethersfield scoring its first LTC crown since sweeping both the regular season and tournament titles two years ago.
By contrast, the LTC's girls squads all were able to get in a full nine-game conference schedule with Princeville's 8-1 record (10-2 overall) enabling it to come out on top in another close race.
Sharing second place along with Stark County (11-2 overall) was one of the area's most improved girls squads, Ridgewood. Winners of six games in 2019-20, the Spartans posted a 9-6 record in their shortened 2021 campaign, including a 7-2 LTC mark, and they handed Stark County one of its two league losses.
Also among LTC girls' basketball teams, the Annawan Bravettes fielded a youthful squad, but with their 8-4 record showed they will be continue to be a force to reckon with in years to come. Their 6-3 conference record tied them with West Central (7-3) for fourth, one game ahead of Mercer County (7-7).
In the Three Rivers Conference, both the boys and girls title races in the West Division yielded the same results as the year before.
On the boys side, the Rockridge Rockets (8-1) used a 56-47 win over Fulton in their regular season finale to cap a 7-0 run to a repeat title in the TRAC West.
It marked the second straight year Rockridge topped the Steamers (12-2, 7-2) on the final night to clinch the title.
Riverdale repeated as the outright TRAC West champion and made it three titles in a row, having shared the crown with Sherrard two years ago.
A 45-31 win over the Tigers (8-2, 8-1) in the teams' only meeting capped a perfect 6-0 championship run for the Rams (8-0), who also finished the year as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A.
With three starters back from last year's 28-win club that took fourth at the 2A state tournament, Riverdale could have made another lengthy run if the postseason had taken place.
In Three Rivers East boys basketball, both Erie-Prophetstown (8-2) and Kewanee (7-3) contended for a conference title, but ultimately settled for sharing second place behind Princeton, with both teams sporting 6-2 league marks.
Among the year's individual accomplishments, Wethersfield senior Coltin Quagliano finished his four-year varsity career with 2,219 points. In a shortened 16-game campaign, he reached the 2,000-point career mark, then broke both the team and LTC scoring records on the same night.
Ridgewood senior Ganon Greenman also finished his last high school game as the program's scoring king, finishing with 1,743 points. He averaged 27.3 points per game, also in a 16-game season.