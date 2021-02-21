Area boys basketball: Steamers race out to unbeaten start

The delayed start to the prep boys' basketball season seems to have had little affect on the Fulton Steamers.
Picking up where it left off after a 2019-20 campaign which culminated in its first regional championship since 2001, Fulton has come out firing with a 5-0 start that includes four victories in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
With four starters returning from last year's 24-10 Class 1A regional-title team, head coach R.J. Coffey anticipated that this could be a memorable season, even with COVID-19 restrictions shortening it and deducting postseason play from the mix.
"We're lucky enough to have multiple guys back who contributed last year," he said. "It's been a tough situation, with the uncertainty of the season happening or not, so we've been lucky enough to have the guys we knew we could lean on.
"I wish we could have had a normal season of 30-plus games and a postseason, but our guys have been good about making the most of it, and they're playing good basketball right now."
Led by senior guards and three-year varsity starters Connor Barnett (19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals per game) and Kyler Pessman (12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds), the Steamers have scored sweeps of TRAC West rivals Morrison and Sherrard in addition to a 53-31 conference crossover win over Erie-Prophetstown.
The contributions of the junior duo of Brock Mason (5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3 assists per game) and Ian Wiebenga (6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals) have also been instrumental for a squad that is playing its final year as a Three Rivers member before making the switch to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this autumn.
With the upcoming move as a backdrop, the desire for a conference championship is amplified for a program that has been a part of the Three Rivers since the league's inception in 1975.
"With no postseason, we've talked about different goals, and the guys are looking to be the best in the TRAC West," Coffey said. "That's one thing we've set our sights on, and so far, we've done a nice job. After a couple of weeks, the guys are settling in and getting comfortable."
Better late than never: Their season openers delayed by positive COVID-19 tests, the Rockridge and Sherrard boys' basketball teams were finally able to hit the court this past week.
For the reigning TRAC West and Class 2A regional champion Rockets, last Friday's game at Orion marked their return to action, and Rockridge appeared to have not lost anything during its extended pause as it cruised to a 65-42 victory.
The Tigers also returned to the floor against the Chargers, and almost came out a winner in their first game back, but Orion was able to battle to a 58-57 overtime win.
Showdown week in the LTC: Last week's boys' hoops slate in the Lincoln Trail Conference was highlighted by a pair of highly anticipated showdowns, both of which involved the Wethersfield Flying Geese.
Last Tuesday, the Geese traveled to Woodhull to take on Ridgewood, with both clubs off to 2-0 starts. On a night when Wethersfield senior guard Coltin Quagliano became the leading scorer in both team and LTC history, it was his floater with 5.6 seconds on the clock that capped a 30-point performance and earned the Geese a 62-60 victory.
This past Friday, Wethersfield headed to rural Monmouth to face another conference unbeaten, United. In this matchup, the Red Storm prevailed 71-66 as brothers Cormaic and Declan Flynn combined for 50 points, with Cormaic Flynn tallying a game-best 29. The win kept United (9-0) perfect in the league at 5-0, one game ahead of the Flying Geese (8-1, 4-1).
Spinning records: In addition to the aforementioned record-setting night by Quagliano, who is now at 2,113 career points and counting, Ridgewood senior guard Ganon Greenman became the leading scorer in the history of both AlWood and the Spartan boys' basketball co-op last week.
Greenman's 23 points in a 60-55 setback to Princeville enabled him to pass his older brother Briar and earn the career scoring record for himself. He then followed up with 25 points this past Saturday in a 48-33 win over Abingdon-Avon that snapped a three-game skid for the Spartans (5-3, 2-2 LTC).
The youngest of three brothers, all of whom are the top three scorers in Ridgewood history, Ganon Greenman is now at 1,545 career points going into this week's action.