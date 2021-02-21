Area boys basketball: Steamers race out to unbeaten start

The contributions of the junior duo of Brock Mason (5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3 assists per game) and Ian Wiebenga (6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals) have also been instrumental for a squad that is playing its final year as a Three Rivers member before making the switch to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this autumn.

With the upcoming move as a backdrop, the desire for a conference championship is amplified for a program that has been a part of the Three Rivers since the league's inception in 1975.

"With no postseason, we've talked about different goals, and the guys are looking to be the best in the TRAC West," Coffey said. "That's one thing we've set our sights on, and so far, we've done a nice job. After a couple of weeks, the guys are settling in and getting comfortable."

Better late than never: Their season openers delayed by positive COVID-19 tests, the Rockridge and Sherrard boys' basketball teams were finally able to hit the court this past week.

For the reigning TRAC West and Class 2A regional champion Rockets, last Friday's game at Orion marked their return to action, and Rockridge appeared to have not lost anything during its extended pause as it cruised to a 65-42 victory.