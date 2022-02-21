Assumption basketball rolls to eighth straight win to open postseason

The Davenport Assumption High School boys basketball team looks to be peaking at the right time.

The Knights’ 66-41 win over Maquoketa in Monday night’s Class 3A substate opener was No. 8 Assumption’s eighth straight victory.

Assumption (17-5) advances to play Western Dubuque, a 66-32 winner over Independence, at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Assumption’s offense took some time to get rolling on Monday, but the defense was stout from the opening tip. Maquoketa (8-14) did not score more than 10 points in a quarter until the final frame when starters were pulled and a running clock was enforced.

Noah Mack scored a game-high 19 points in three quarters on 8 of 12 shooting to lead the Knights.

“It definitely took us a little bit to settle in, but we just stuck with it and relied on our defense first,” he said. “The offense came after our defense.”

The Cardinals shot just 2 of 27 from the field in the first half. Ivan Prug (14 points) hit a 3-pointer just before halftime to put Assumption up 34-11.

Assumption won the turnover battle with only six to the Cardinals’ 14.

“We knew coming in, if we could shut them down on the defensive end it would be a good game for us,” Mack said. “That was our focus and it’s been our focus in the second half of the year. … That’s really our best offense when we get those turnovers and fast breaks.”

It’s been a recipe that has led to those eight straight wins, five of which were by double digits.

Rico Byrd (eight points) and Reese Harris (10) both contributed off the bench on Monday. Shawn Kopp is also another big body inside off the bench for the Knights at 6-foot-4.

“I just think we’re starting to click at the right time,” Mack said. “We’re starting to pick and pop and really let the ball work, so it’s been good.”

Assumption coach Joe Ewen said the team’s increased defensive pressure helped change the course of the game after the Cardinals led 5-2 midway through the first quarter. Maquoketa scored just six more points until halftime after that point.

“We’ve stressed to our guys, we’re going to go as far as our defense takes us,” Ewen said. “Really locking in and knowing our matchups and personnel has been huge for us. I thought our guys just did a nice job paying attention to the scout and really guarding the way we wanted to.

“The guys played a great defensive game today.”

Incorporating the 6-foot-9 Prug over Christmas and getting healthy was big as the team learned how to play together better.

“Just peaking at the right time and hoping to get a couple more,” Ewen said. “We really like our top eight guys and feel confident playing any one of them.”

Assumption actually scrimmaged against Maquoketa and Western Dubuque (8-13) over Christmas break.

Mack said the team is just taking one game at a time.

“They’re better than their record says,” Mack said, “it will be a tough one.”

