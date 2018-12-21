The Davenport Assumption boys basketball team was locked in defensively on Friday night against Clinton in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle.
And there was little the River Kings could do about it.
The Knights suffocated Clinton in almost every way en route to an eventual 56-29 win on their home floor in the final game before the holiday break. Assumption evened its MAC record at 3-3 and its overall record at 4-4. The River Kings fell to 2-4 in the conference and 2-5 overall.
From the start, Assumption was guarding close, denying every pass and helping on defense when they did get beat off the dribble. It helped the Knights allow Clinton just six points in the first quarter, seven in the second and eight in the third. Assumption was in complete control, leading 40-21 by the time the fourth quarter started.
Clinton shot 28 percent from the floor, committed 15 turnovers and was out-rebounded by the home team, 35-17. The River Kings had four second-chance points the entire game.
"This whole offseason we really shifted our focus to being a high-intensity team on defense," Knights junior forward Sean Peeters said. "We try to speed them up and get them out of their comfort zone and getting turnovers. We try to identify who their main players are and try and close them off. We try to force the other team to take the worst look possible."
That happened many times as Clinton found themselves with few offensive options, usually ending in someone taking an off-balance shot or contested 3-pointer. The Knights did a particularly solid job on the River Kings' two most experienced players, LJ Henderson and Bret Myli. Myli did have eight points and seven rebounds, but all of his points came in the first half and none were easy. Henderson had just three points on 1-of-6 shooting from the floor.
Sean Peeters, Dylan Peeters, Ray Kotula, Grayson Heiser, Anthony Valainis, J.J. Stratman, Logan Ehrecke and Adam Quested all made contributions on the defensive side of the ball. Dylan Peeters had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Sean Peeters finished with 16 points and eight rebounds while Valainis chipped in another 10 points and five boards.
"That was the most engaged we were defensively all season," Knights coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "Our ability to have vision on the ball and our man and all five guys connected and in a stance was outstanding. We have great length, and when we have all five guys playing together defensively, then we are rebounding the ball and getting out in transition and it leads to good things. The kids really played hard and it was a good game to go into break on."
On offense, the Knights did not need much from the outside. Assumption attempted just five 3-pointers in the first three quarters, and there was no real need to. The Knights made 16 of their 28 field goal attempts in the first three quarters, including 12 from inside the lane.
"We were really rushed (offensively) in a loss to (Davenport) Central on Tuesday, so today we just wanted to focus on being strong with the ball and waiting until we could get the best look we could," Sean Peeters said.
As for Clinton, River Kings coach Troy Ersland pulled his starters and regular rotation players from the game for the entire fourth quarter. Ersland was blunt in his assessment of his team's performance.
"We had a really good day of practice (on Thursday), but we were just going through the motions tonight," Ersland said. "We weren't competing, and, frankly, we looked scared. I felt this was the worst we played all year and, honestly, had cashed it in. That's not how we play, and that's not how we are going to play, so hopefully we can come back stronger after break."