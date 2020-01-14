Assumption boys pull away after its star fouls out vs. Central

After a pair of free throws from Central's Amari Porter made it 65-58, Heiser went aggressively to the basket and hit a running one-hander in the lane to make it 67-58. John Miller hit two foul shots for the Blue Devils to shave the lead back to 67-60 with 1:14 left.

However Mack calmly buried a pair of free throws to push the lead back to 69-60. Central missed its next three attempts from the field, and Heiser went 3-for-4 from the line in the last minute to ice things. Heiser had six of his eight points in the fourth quarter.

"That was fun game, it was intense, and we just had to step up after (Peeters) went out," Heiser said. "We just said in the huddle 'Our best player is out but we have to keep it together.' Someone had to make a play, and I think a lot of people made plays."

Because of the fouls, Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick had to use 11 players in his rotation. But Fitzpatrick said all of his guys made contributions in the win. Bill Flaherty had seven rebounds, Tyler Maro had six points and five boards while Logan Ehrecke, Matt Tallman, Finn Oppenheimer and J.J. Stratman also snagged rebounds and played solid defense for the winners.