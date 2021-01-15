Assumption boys turn up the heat on River Kings

Even Assumption’s reserves got into the act with tough defense and points off of turnovers. Collin Duax-Baker had six points and Taylor Sexton chipped in five points and four boards. Owen Hamel added five points as well for the winners.

“We did a great job of getting in gaps and really protecting the paint,” Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said of his team’s defense. “We had a lot of deflections on defense and forced turnovers. I thought we played hard for 32 minutes and were really able to work on our press and it just wasn’t our main guys, our guys off the bench played really and I was proud of that.”

The Knights did not let up the entire game, although Fitzpatrick called off the full-court press midway through the third quarter with his team up 41-11.

Tallman said it is going to take that kind of effort every game if the Knights want to reach their goals.

He added it also means being physical on defense as well. Tallman recorded three fouls himself playing aggressive defense.

“You have to get up on guys and deny the passing lanes and the ball and attack all the time. You can’t let up,” Tallman said.