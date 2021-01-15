Assumption boys turn up the heat on River Kings

The Davenport Assumption boys basketball team turned defense into offense on Friday night against Clinton.
The Knights used their swarming, smothering defense to convert 31 turnovers into 32 points on their way to a 66-26 home win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action. Among those turnovers were 19 steals, led by seniors Matt Tallman and Finn Oppenheimer, who each had four.
The steals led to easy baskets and layups as the 10-1 Knights, ranked third in the state in Class 3A, improved to 8-0 in the MAC.
Dayne Hodge and Jay Costello also each had three steals as well as the Knights also limited Clinton (0-6, 0-8) to 8-for-31 shooting from the floor.
“Defense is something we really work hard on in practice and it is something we take a lot of pride in,” Tallman said. “It also helps us gain a lot of confidence on offense when we can get such easy baskets.”
Assumption had five layups and two short jumpers off of Clinton turnovers in the first half to gain control of the contest and led 29-10 at halftime.
Tyler Maro led the offensive effort, scoring all nine of his points in the first half for the hosts. Maro also had a team-high six rebounds. Costello and J.J. Stratman also finished with nine points and Stratman had a pair of steals as well. Hodge hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 8 points.
Even Assumption’s reserves got into the act with tough defense and points off of turnovers. Collin Duax-Baker had six points and Taylor Sexton chipped in five points and four boards. Owen Hamel added five points as well for the winners.
“We did a great job of getting in gaps and really protecting the paint,” Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said of his team’s defense. “We had a lot of deflections on defense and forced turnovers. I thought we played hard for 32 minutes and were really able to work on our press and it just wasn’t our main guys, our guys off the bench played really and I was proud of that.”
The Knights did not let up the entire game, although Fitzpatrick called off the full-court press midway through the third quarter with his team up 41-11.
Tallman said it is going to take that kind of effort every game if the Knights want to reach their goals.
He added it also means being physical on defense as well. Tallman recorded three fouls himself playing aggressive defense.
“You have to get up on guys and deny the passing lanes and the ball and attack all the time. You can’t let up,” Tallman said.
For the River Kings, Jai Jensen and Treveon Bailey each had six points. Sophomore big man Lucas Weiner had five points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
River Kings assistant coach Bill Misiewicz said Clinton played hard and executed OK in the half-court offense. But he added the visitors missed a bunch of easy shots near the basket and could not afford so many live-ball turnovers which led to runouts for the Knights.
“We expected Assumption to generate a bunch of turnovers and things compounded when they were able to get out and score easy baskets,” he said. “We had decent looks when we broke the press, and in the first half, we missed some free throws, close shots and bunnies. We just needed to take better care of the ball and not give them so many runouts.”