Assumption edges North Scott in OT, snaps four-game losing streak

After struggling through a tough stretch of four straight losses that included three defeats of four points or less, the Davenport Assumption boys basketball team finally pulled out the close one on Friday night.
The ninth-ranked Knights scored all of their points in overtime from the free-throw line, going 11-for-14 from the foul stripe in the extra period, to pull out a 59-56 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over visiting North Scott.
“I’m just really proud of the guys,” Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “Losing’s not fun. Especially after the start we had, to lose four straight is tough. And in the fashion we did. Those were some heartbreaking losses. But the guys continued to come to practice, stick together and work hard. I’m just really happy to see them rewarded with a win like this.”
Assumption (11-5, 9-4 MAC) scored the first five points in the overtime period, but North Scott’s Canon Guffey hit a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to trim the lead to two. After the two teams traded free throws, Assumption’s Matt Tallman went to the foul line with 11.9 seconds left. He made the first free throw to put the Knights up by three, but missed the second. Assumption’s Noah Mack came up with the offensive rebound, and made two free throws to seal the win.
“I was just hoping it was gonna bounce high up to me. It did,” Mack said. “I jumped up and got it and made sure to secure it.”
Mack scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Knights. Tallman added 16 points, and hit buzzer-beating shots at the end of the first three quarters, including a 3-pointer from just inside half court at the first-quarter buzzer that put Assumption up 13-2. J.J. Stratman had 11 points and eight rebounds.
North Scott (10-4, 8-4 MAC) battled back the rest of the way, tying the game when Drew Kilburg hit a leaner in the paint with 17 seconds remaining in regulation.
“We spotted them 10 early and easily could have folded, but our guys stuck with it and there were a lot of positives out of that,” North Scott head coach Shamus Budde said.
Landon Eiland scored 16 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Lancers rallied back. Canon Guffey added 13 points, and Cole Kilburg had 12.
Mack missed a shot in the closing seconds of regulation that would have won the game for the Knights, but then made a winning play with his offensive rebound in overtime.
“I thought Noah made several of those winning plays,” Fitzpatrick said. “There was a calmness to our team when the ball was in his hands. Good things were happening whether he was making a shot or delivering the right pass. I thought he made some great plays down the stretch.”