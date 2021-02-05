Assumption edges North Scott in OT, snaps four-game losing streak

After struggling through a tough stretch of four straight losses that included three defeats of four points or less, the Davenport Assumption boys basketball team finally pulled out the close one on Friday night.

The ninth-ranked Knights scored all of their points in overtime from the free-throw line, going 11-for-14 from the foul stripe in the extra period, to pull out a 59-56 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over visiting North Scott.

“I’m just really proud of the guys,” Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “Losing’s not fun. Especially after the start we had, to lose four straight is tough. And in the fashion we did. Those were some heartbreaking losses. But the guys continued to come to practice, stick together and work hard. I’m just really happy to see them rewarded with a win like this.”

Assumption (11-5, 9-4 MAC) scored the first five points in the overtime period, but North Scott’s Canon Guffey hit a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to trim the lead to two. After the two teams traded free throws, Assumption’s Matt Tallman went to the foul line with 11.9 seconds left. He made the first free throw to put the Knights up by three, but missed the second. Assumption’s Noah Mack came up with the offensive rebound, and made two free throws to seal the win.