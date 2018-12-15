Early on this season, Assumption's boys basketball team had been coming up just short, with a pair of one-point losses on its resume.
Saturday, the Knights pushed through to the other side.
Assumption held on for a 48-45 win over United Township, clinching the 25th annual Genesis Shootout for the Iowa side in the fourth game of the day at Augustana College's Carver Center.
The Knights led 29-17 at halftime before UT rallied back in the second.
"Our backs were against the wall (in the second half), and we could have folded," Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "I thought the guys really came together, they didn't panic, and we made enough stops and enough free throws to find a way to win."
Anthony Valainis made one of those stops with a monstrous block on a 3-point attempt by Atem Agot with 20 seconds left and Assumption (3-3) clinging to a three-point lead.
"I knew they had to get a shot off pretty quick, so when I saw him get the ball, it was just instinct for me to go up there and go make a play," Valainis said. "Huge momentum plays can really push us forward, and making big plays at the end of the game can help us get those wins.
"Last year, we lost a lot of close games by not making close plays at the end. If we can make those plays, we'll have a really good squad this year."
UT (7-3) had two more chances to tie the game but couldn't get a shot off on an inbounds play with 0.8 seconds left.
Assumption held a 12-6 lead after the first quarter, courtesy of four free throws from Dylan Peeters. Peeters was fouled by Daveon Ellis on a 3-point attempt at the horn, and then Ellis was hit with a technical, giving Peeters five free throw attempts.
"We were kind of struggling a little bit and then that play gave us a lot of momentum," said Peeters, who finished with a game-high 22 points while brother Sean added 11. "That's a tough defense. We prepared pretty well for it, but that's difficult, with their athleticism, their length, it's really hard to get good shots."
Officiating was questioned throughout the game as the UT bench wanted multiple traveling calls on Assumption, to little avail.
UT head coach Ryan Webber declined to comment.
"We just looked a little fatigued and not ready to play, a step slow in the first half," Webber said. "I was proud with their effort in the second half."
Jean Luc Wilson and Agot were key to the Panthers' comeback, combining for 18 points in the second half. Wilson finished with 16 points and Agot 13 for UT.
However, the Panthers struggled with the length of the Knights, particularly in the guard play from Ray Kotula.
"I thought it bothered us mostly from the perimeter," Webber said. "I don't think our shooters ever got in a rhythm where they felt comfortable shooting over a hand."
UT tied the game at 45-45 with a 3 from Griffin Ronnebeck with 2:50 left in the game, but Sean Peeters hit a basket and then added a free throw to cap the scoring.
United Township's bench reacts after Atem Agot (24) put the Panthers within 2 points of Assumption during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's Sean Peeters (24) and United Township's Jean Luc Wilson (3) battle for a loose ball during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's Sean Peeters (24) and United Township's Jean Luc Wilson (3) reach for the rebound during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's Dylan Peeters (3) goes up for a shot against United Township's Jean Luc Wilson (3) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
United Township's Daveon Ellis (35) goes up for a shot against Assumption's Dylan Peeters (3) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
Assumption's Sean Peeters (24) goes up for a shot against United Township's Jaylin Rose (12) during the 25th Annual Genesis Shootout Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Roy J. Carver Center in Rock Island.
