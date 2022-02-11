Assumption holds off Central to move into second in the MAC

The Mississippi Athletic Conference boys' basketball race has been run, with Pleasant Valley locking up the 2021-22 MAC crown.

On the other hand, the race for second place continues to run hot with a week remaining in the regular season, and Davenport Assumption is one of several teams looking to finish with a silver lining.

Taking on Davenport Central at George Marshall Gymnasium Friday night, the Knights fended off a late charge by the Blue Devils by hitting their free throws down the stretch to secure a 62-51 victory.

Central got as close as five two times in the final half of the fourth quarter, but Assumption (14-5, 12-4 MAC) hit nine of 12 free throws to move into sole possession of second in the conference with its fifth straight win.

"Give Central a ton of credit; this is one of the toughest gyms to play at in the MAC," said Assumption coach Joe Ewen. "Our guys had enough poise to finish and get the job done. Our mantra all year has been that our biggest game is the next one.

"We want to win the next game in front of us, to help us going into the postseason."

Trailing 49-38 going into the fourth, the Blue Devils (3-16, 3-13 MAC) were jump-started when senior guard Kaden Johnson hit a 3-pointer to open the quarter. Johnson (16 points) hit another 3-ball to close the gap to 51-46 with 4:16 remaining.

Central kept on battling, making it a 56-51 game with 58.6 seconds left on a Donovan Wakefield trey. However, the Knights' duo of senior guard Jay Costello and senior center Ivan Prug combined to hit nine of 10 foul shots to help secure the victory.

"They started to get hot, but we just had to focus on playing defense, and Ivan and me stepped up and put a few in," said Costello, who scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half and sank five of six foul shots in the fourth quarter.

"I enjoy those moments. We work on them all the time in practice for when we get the chance to knock them down when we need them the most."

Following a sluggish first quarter in which the Imps took an early 8-6 lead, Assumption got a spark from another senior guard, Noah Mack. He scored 10 of his 12 points in the second period to help the Knights go up 34-29 at halftime.

"I think everyone started off slow in the first quarter, but we made it a priority to get out and start the second quarter with a few stops," said Mack. "The scoring would come."

Prug notched 12 points and nine rebounds for the Knights, with Shawn Kopp and J.J. Stratman adding six and five rebounds, respectively.

Those efforts enabled Assumption to counter the efforts of Johnson and fellow senior guard Tracy Hayslett. The first man off the Blue Devil bench Friday night, Hayslett added 10 points and four rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter

Kellan Rush also tallied 10 points and snared five rebounds, with Charles Jones adding five boards for the hosts and Wakefield chipping in eight points.

"I thought the guys did a good job of continuing to fight and sticking with what we were trying to get done," said Central coach Ryan Hill, whose club has dropped five in a row. "We've been talking of how the regular season is just one part of the season.

"It's about growing, and getting better. That's our mindset for the postseason."

