Assumption holds off Moline in 'blah' game

For the first 16 minutes, it appeared as if Moline and Davenport Assumption weren't quite sure the game had started.

The Knights, however, broke out of the basketball stupor in time to capture a 54-46 win over the Maroons in Game 4 of the 26th annual Genesis Shootout.

Through the first two quarters of the contest at Carver Center, the teams combined for 28 shot attempts, with the Knights finally gaining a 21-13 halftime lead.

"It just felt like two really tired teams who played very emotional and tough games on Friday," said Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick. "It was just a flat first half. No one was shooting well, and you could tell how blah it was when there was hardly any turnovers and still only (34 points were scored)."

The Knights (5-0) got the lead into double figures early in the third quarter, and Moline (5-3) could not make enough shots to ever get close enough to scare Assumption.

"We have just got to make shots," Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "We were something like 4 of 21 on 3s, and we have to shoot better to win games. It has become contagious, and I know we have good shooters and it will turn the other way soon.