CEDAR RAPIDS — Davenport Assumption’s boys basketball team had to overcome a lot Thursday night.
It had to play Cedar Rapids Xavier on its home floor. Its leading two scorers, Dylan and Sean Peeters, were saddled with foul trouble most of the game and eventually fouled out. Its head coach was slapped with a technical foul in the second half. It turned the ball over 14 times, five in the last three minutes.
Assumption dodged all of that to keep its season alive with a 40-38 win in a Class 3A substate semifinal at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.
“We battled adversity for 32 minutes of that game,” Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “We never were able to get in a flow, but our guys stuck together, kept battling and picked each other up. They picked me up.”
The Knights (14-8) are on the doorstep of the state tournament for the second straight season. They’ll play top-seeded West Delaware in a substate final Monday night at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
“We kind of took things for granted last year and didn’t come ready to go against Marion,” Dylan Peeters said. “If we come with the same focus as tonight, we should be ready to go.”
Fitzpatrick voiced his displeasure for the past two weeks about the seeding process. He was adamantly upset the Knights were given a three seed and had to match up with the Saints, who had a losing record but play in the rugged Mississippi Valley Conference, on their home floor.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has let the coaches in each substate seed the eight teams. Five of the eight schools in the substate are from the Wamac.
“You don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out it was pretty intentional,” Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick tried to turn it into positive. He offered to pay for every Assumption student’s ticket if it filled the fan bus. The Knights had more than 60 students in attendance, and they made their presence felt.
Ultimately, it cost Fitzpatrick about $400.
“It was the best investment I’ve ever made in my life,” he said. “I absolutely love this team, and we deserved to play two (tournament) home games. I thought these guys deserved great support, and I thought it could create a little buzz. Our guys deserved better.”
All the Assumption students rushed the floor as Xavier Quinn Schulte’s layup try in the final seconds missed the mark and the Knights hauled in the rebound.
It was a rugged contest.
Assumption lost Sean Peeters to fouls with 4 minutes, 23 seconds remaining. Dylan Peeters joined him on the bench with 2:03 left.
“That might have been the longest two minutes of my life,” Dylan said, “but I had faith in my teammates.”
The Knights had a 39-33 lead when Dylan departed. The Saints rallied back and got within a point on a Davis Wagner basket with 9 seconds left.
Assumption’s Anthony Valainis was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play. He split two free throws. Schulte raced into the frontcourt and got a shot off, but it was well-contested by senior Ray Kotula.
“This shows a lot of toughness from our guys,” Kotula said. “Dylan and Sean are the backbone of our team, so when they went out with fouls, the rest of us had to stick together and find a way to get it done.”
The Knights trailed 13-4 after the opening quarter but rallied to tie the game by intermission behind Kotula and Grayson Heiser. They accounted for 10 points in the second quarter.
Then Dylan Peeters, held scoreless in the opening half, led the game-defining surge. He had 12 of Assumption’s 14 points from late in the third quarter until the 2:40 mark of the fourth. In that span, he knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with a dozen rebounds.
“I thought he played like one of the best players in the state for that stretch, and that was a difference-maker,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was like, ‘I’m going to find a way to win this game.’”
Dylan Peeters said he took it upon himself with his brother in foul trouble.
“I realized I had to take over,” Dylan said. “I’m a senior, and I have to step up and hit some shots. Luckily, they fell tonight.”
Xavier couldn’t capitalize on its opportunities. The Saints (9-12) were 8 of 15 at the foul line, including a critical one-and-one miss with 1:08 left.
“A lot of the games we played throughout the season prepared us for this,” Dylan said. “Our team has a lot of grit, and we’re really coming together and making a run at the state championship.”